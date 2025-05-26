Jets Praised for $13.92 Million Jermaine Johnson Move

The New York Jets accepted the $13.92 million fifth-year team option on Jermaine Johnson’s contract this offseason.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY praised the Jets for making a good decision.

“Among the best decisions the Jets made this offseason was picking up Johnson’s fifth-year option, along with [Sauce] Gardner and [Garrett] Wilson. I wasn’t sure they’d do that, instead waiting to see how he recovered from the injury. This guarantees Johnson an additional year in New York,” Hughes said.

Jets Risk It Hoping to Get the Biscuit

The green and white made a calculated risk this offseason.

Teams that select a player in the first round have to decide on the fifth-year option after only three years of tape. If they accept it, they keep that player under contract for two more years. However, if they decline it, that player is then scheduled to be a free agent after their fourth year.

Johnson’s first NFL season was spent mostly on the bench in a reserve role. His sophomore season was the best year of his NFL career. This past season was marred by injury.

An incomplete picture.

Add that to a brand new regime taking over, and that complicated matters.

The Jets believed in the player and expect him to return to pre-injury form.

Hughes stated that Johnson’s blown-out Achilles “wasn’t a career-altering injury.” However, he did say it was a “massive injury.”

“He also plays a position reliant on exploding forward and using that tendon. He’ll be better each week and month. A Pro Bowl level of play might need to wait for 2026. Which is fine,” Hughes said.

If the Jets declined Johnson’s option and he exploded in 2025, they would have to pay an iron price to prevent him from hitting the open market in 2026. By accepting the option, there is always a risk that Johnson isn’t the same player he was before the Achilles.

Sometimes you have to risk it to get the biscuit. The Jets are risking it and hoping for the best.

Insider Provides Medical Update on Johnson-Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that Johnson was working out on “a side field with trainers” during OTAs. He is recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered during the Week 2 road trip against the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season.

“He’s not expected to practice before training camp,” Rosenblatt explained.

Johnson has been posting workout videos on his Instagram page throughout his rehab process. By all accounts, the former Florida State product appears to be making tremendous progress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Towns Jr. – CPT (@mcflurrywoo)

“This [expletive] jumping off that rock again over here lol trust I’m picking back up where I left off😂😂I love talking cuz when I back it up it make it that much sweeter💯🥷🏾,” Johnson posted on X previously Twitter.

This shit jumping off that rock again over here lol trust I’m picking back up where I left off😂😂I love talking cuz when I back it up it make it that much sweeter💯🥷🏾 https://t.co/YeFZtKRNoc — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) May 19, 2025

