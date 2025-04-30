Jermaine Johnson Breaks Silence on $13.4 Million Jets Contract Extension

The New York Jets have exercised the fifth-year team option on Jermaine Johnson’s contract ahead of the May 1 deadline.

Johnson is now set to make $13.4 million fully guaranteed in 2026, according to projections from Over The Cap.

The former Florida State pass rusher confirmed the news on social media and delivered a message.

“Officially here for Year 5!! Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn, and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field. Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn’t be more true, I’ve barely scratched the surface. As always, yall will get everything I got. Go Jets💚,” Johnson posted on X previously Twitter.

Officially here for Year 5!! Just want to take a little time to thank the Jets organization, Darren Mougey, Aaron Glenn and Woody Johnson for their belief in me and who I am on and off the field. Though I know it sounds corny, but it couldn't be more true, I've barely scratched…

Johnson Told the Jets to Trade up for Him

Johnson, 26, was the No. 26 overall pick in the first round by the Jets in the 2022 NFL draft.

Ahead of that draft, Johnson visited the Jets on a top-30 visit. Former Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed that Johnson told him during that visit to “trade up to get me & you won’t be disappointed.”

The Jets had two first-round picks heading into that draft at No. 4 and No. 10 overall. Douglas joked that Johnson meant trade up from No. 4 to get even higher to select him.

Instead, the Jets traded up from the second round to get back into the first round to stop Johnson’s draft day slide.

.@NFLonFOX Insider @JayGlazer asked former #Jets GM Joe Douglas what is the coolest draft call he has ever made? JD revealed that Jermaine Johnson visited the Jets on a top-30 visit in 2022. During that visit @ii_jermaine told Douglas, 'trade up to get me & you won't be…

Douglas shared this story during an appearance on “Draft Night Live” as he covered the entire first round for Fox Sports Radio.

“Honestly, I meant trade up period… not to the 3 spot, specifically. Just to clear that up. Wish he would’ve texted me for clarity rather than getting on a podcast joking but all is well. I’m thankful for the move Joe and company made to make me a Jet💯,” Johnson clarified on social media.

The Jets Are Betting on Johnson’s Upside

Johnson is coming off a torn Achilles. He blew it out in Week 2 of the 2024 season.

From the outside, the Jets picking up the fifth-year option didn’t seem to be a lock for Johnson.

“The only question involved Johnson, who missed 15 games last season due to Achilles tendon surgery. But he’s progressing well in his rehab, and he showed enough in 2023 (7.5 sacks) to solidify the team’s decision,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini said.

Now, Johnson is under team control for the next two seasons. Johnson is scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency in 2027.

It has been an incomplete picture for Johnson. Johnson’s rookie campaign was mostly spent on the bench as a rotational player. Last year was lost to injury.

However, 2023 showed the potential ceiling for what Johnson can be when fully healthy.

If he can return to form in 2025, Johnson could be in line for a massive extension next offseason.