Jets’ Jermaine Johnson Sends Cold Warning to Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets open up the 2025 season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jermaine Johnson had some words to share with his former teammate, Aaron Rodgers, who signed with Pittsburgh this week.

“Obviously I’m excited. It was a pleasure having Aaron around and stuff like that. I wish him the best, but you know when I get between those lines, there is no friends,” Johnson told the media on Tuesday, June 10. “I think he knows that, and he feels the same, so I’m excited. It’s just another game, but for me, it’s going to be my first game back. There is a lot of emotions, and when my emotions run high, I tend to play pretty well.”

#Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson put #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers on notice ahead of Week 1: ‘It was a pleasure having Aaron around & stuff like that. I wish him the best but when I get between those lines there is no friends 😳 and I think he knows that & he feels the same so… pic.twitter.com/OFZ8lXqdtN — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 10, 2025

The Jets are scheduled to host the Steelers on Sunday, September 7, to kick off the 2025 campaign at MetLife Stadium.

Head Coach Aaron Glenn Provides Johnson Medical Update

Johnson tore his Achilles during the Week 2 contest against the Tennessee Titans during the 2024 season.

The former Florida State product has been present for OTAs and the start of mandatory minicamp, but he has been working off to the side.

“I would say that he will be close [to returning for training camp]. He will be close. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is on PUP [physically unable to perform], but he will be ready for the season,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said.

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn said he wouldn’t be surprised if Jermaine Johnson starts off training camp on the PUP [physically unable to perform] list + said he’s iffy to be ready by camp but said he will be ready for the season. 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp LINK: https://t.co/in0MRmdQ05 pic.twitter.com/FIpYN3sTEj — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 10, 2025

“There are things that stand out going back to college. Even at the Senior Bowl, when I had a chance to coach him, he is a hard-nosed, physical, violent player. He is very athletic that has the ability to win off the edge and make plays on the quarterback. Listen, you don’t get a lot of guys that have the athleticism that he does, but still be strong and powerful to hold up against the run. I’m excited to see that player get out there in training camp and going into the first game. He is going to be a huge part of what we’re doing, he knows that, but again, he understands what he needs to get better at, too, though,” Glenn explained.

Actions speak louder than words.

Glenn said Johnson is going to be a big part of what they do. This offseason, the Jets put their money where their mouth was. They picked up the $13.92 million fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The team wouldn’t have done that if they didn’t believe Johnson could bounce back from this serious injury.

This offseason, the Jets had ample cap space and draft ammunition to add a big-name defensive end, but they didn’t. You would only do that if you believe Johnson is going to come back from his injury.

Rodgers Shares Some Insights With His Former Jets Teammate

Johnson revealed that he was texting with Rodgers on Monday, June 9, but declined to disclose the specific details of their conversation to the media.

However, Johnson did later reveal to the media that the two had previously spoken about their Achilles injuries and the rehab process.

“So much. I mean, the first thing he said was, ‘you’ll be good, you’ve got a 10-year plus career here, you’re alright, chalk it up.’ He just kind of let me calm down a bit, be able to gather myself, and just like I said, take it on the chin, handle it, and do a good job at it, so that is how I attacked it and Aaron’s been a tremendous help in so many ways,” Johnson explained.