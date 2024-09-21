Surgery Update on Jets Star Jermaine Johnson Following Pats Win

New York Jets pass rusher Jermaine Johnson underwent successful Achilles surgery on Friday, September 20.

Johnson confirmed the news on his Instagram story with a 15-second video from the hospital bed.

“Man we’re good, we made it out strong. Got the support system present. Road to recovery. About to go play X-Box,” Johnson said.

Johnson blew out his Achilles in the Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Due to that injury, Johnson will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Johnson Surgery Update Details

Hannah Brooke, Johnson’s girlfriend, posted on Instagram that they were flying out to LA “for his Achilles surgery.”

“Time to aid this man back to health!! Flying to LA for his achilles surgery… can’t wait for the Hulk to be back and better in no time 🥰 going to be documenting his recovery journey on YouTube so be watching for that 🤍,” Brooke wrote.

She also revealed that Johnson’s recovery from this Achilles surgery would be documented and posted on YouTube.

Johnson, 25, was in the middle of his third season in the NFL. Next offseason the Jets will have to make a decision on Johnson’s fifth-year option.

If they accept it, he will be under contract for the next two seasons through 2026. However, if they decline it, Johnson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after next season.

According to Over The Cap’s projections, the fifth-year option for Johnson is $14.8 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Jets Teammates Honor Johnson During Prime Time Win Over the Patriots

When a player gets injured, even someone as important as Johnson, the NFL world keeps spinning. That is the harsh reality of the league.

However just because the Jets are playing without Johnson for the remainder of the season, that doesn’t mean they forgot about him.

The Jets smacked around the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 3. Gang Green won 24-3 and the defense dominated finishing with seven sacks on the night.

Eight players were involved in those eight sacks: Will McDonald had two, Quinnen Williams had one, Javon Kinlaw had another, Chuck Clark secured one of his own, and four other Jets players each had half a sack (Solomon Thomas, Takk McKinley, Micheal Clemons, and Leonard Taylor III).

After they made big plays taking down the opposing quarterback, several Jets players honored Johnson by mimicking his sack celebration.

Johnson noticed it in the middle of the game and responded on social media, “Now I’m emotional man😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🖤🫡.”

After the game, McDonald spoke with the media and was asked about giving a tip of the cap to Johnson.

“Just giving our thanks to Jermaine. We just wanted him to know that we still got him with us,” McDonald said.

Despite losing such an integral piece to their defense, the Jets didn’t seem to miss a step against their bitter division rival.

The green and white improved to 2-0 in the conference and 1-0 inside the AFC East through the first three weeks of the season.