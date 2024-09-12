Jets’ Jermaine Johnson Takes Shot at Titans QB Will Levis

New York Jets defender Jermaine Johnson noticed something on tape about Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and wanted the world to know.

At his media availability on Wednesday, September 11 Johnson shared his analysis of Levis with the media which included a criticism that the defense plans on taking full advantage of.

“Just watching film & just understanding some things about him especially when he comes out, he’s one of those guys that kinda you know when things aren’t going his way kind of panic a little early & just understanding how we can get him to that point as a defense & kind of how we can capitalize off of that,” Johnson said.

Johnson Catches Immediate Heat on Social Media for the Decision

It didn’t take long for that social media clip to make the rounds and the reaction was entirely negative.

Jets fans didn’t want Johnson providing any potential bulletin board material to the other team. Additionally many felt like Johnson shouldn’t be talking like that considering his team is 0-1, coming off of an embarrassing loss, and the main reason they lost is because of the issues on the defensive side of the ball.

The defense allowed 401 yards of total offense, gave up 32 points, and lost the time of possession battle badly to the San Francisco 49ers.

Gang Green held the ball for only 21 minutes and 20 seconds. ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that was the “lowest time of possession by [an Aaron] Rodgers-led team in any start of his career. This was Rodgers’ 225th career start.”

There Is Some Truth to What Johnson Said

I spoke with Titans Insider Easton Freeze on “Boy Green Daily” and asked him about the viral Johnson-Levis clip and whether there was any truth to it.

“It’s a funny quote. He was very polite about it so you have to appreciate that. It’s hard to disagree too strongly with it especially this week following what [Levis] put on tape in Week 1. I don’t know if it is really that unique to him when a young player in his 10th NFL start to be kind of panicky when things fall apart. I would say yes that is true,” Freeze responded.

Levis performed poorly in the season opener against the Chicago Bears. He finished 19-of-32, threw for 127 passing yards, and threw two interceptions.

With 7:35 remaining in the game, Levis and the Titans had a 17-16 lead. The former Kentucky product was under pressure and was about to be sacked but before hitting the ground he tossed up a duck pass to the sideline.

The flailing ball fell right into the hands of Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson who intercepted it and took it 43 yards to the house. Chicago took the lead and successfully converted the two-point conversion for the 24-17 lead. That ended up being the final score.

Media analyst Clay Travis called it, “Legit the worst pick six interception I have ever seen from Will Levis. Titans have the lead. Just take the sack! Just stupidity that can’t happen on any level from a starting quarterback.”

New York was unable to create any turnovers in Week 1. If Johnson and the rest of the Jets defense can create plays like this they have a great shot of getting the win on Sunday, September 15.