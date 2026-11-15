Jets’ Aaron Glenn Faces Backlash for What He Said After Loss to Bills

The New York Jets can’t seem to get out of their own way and fell again on Sunday, losing 31-12 to the Buffalo Bills.

With the loss, the Jets are now 2-8 on the season and have dropped five consecutive games. They’re struggling to find any type of identity, but head coach Aaron Glenn is once again opting to remain optimistic after the loss.

Glenn Reacts to Bills Loss

It seems the same issues continue to arise after each defeat: crucial penalties at the wrong time, major swings at the end and beginning of halves, and special teams play that has been a liability all season for New York.

“I thought our guys came out and fought hard in the first half. Came out in the second half and a couple of big plays by them totally derailed us,” Glenn said. “And then we had some penalties at the wrong time… those are things that we can’t have. Those are things that allow you not to score… so those are things that we definitely to work on. Special teams we have to get better and have to make sure that when we go through practice that we improve on those things.”

Aaron Glenn gives his thoughts on today’s loss. https://t.co/8zBysg4THU — SNY Jets (@snyjets) November 15, 2026

Glenn Faces Backlash for Postgame Comments

While the second-year coach didn’t necessarily say anything wrong, Jets fans are tired of hearing the same things each week as the losses continue to pile up.

“Says the same thing every week,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Seems like he’s been making the same speeches all year.”

Another person wrote, “Ownership wants to give Glenn every chance to show something. I think he has shown that he cannot coach this team next year.”

“Same [explicit] different day,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “Please fire him, he’s overmatched.”

Looking at the Jets

Right now, it’s hard to find any light at the end of the tunnel for the Jets’ 2026 season.

However, they have some winnable games coming up over the next two weeks before entering their bye week.

They’ll take on the winless Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 before trying to get redemption against the Miami Dolphins in Week 12. They’ll then head into their brief break.