New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn Makes Cam Ward Statement Before Titans Game

The New York Jets are set to open their season Sunday afternoon with a road matchup against the Tennessee Titans, who are now led by former Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

As for New York, Aaron Glenn will enter his second year at the helm after going 3-14 in his first season as head coach.

On Tuesday, Glenn spoke to the media and had high praise for Titans quarterback Cam Ward, whom Tennessee drafted No. 1 overall in 2025.

Glenn Makes Statement on Ward

Glenn highlighted Ward’s ability to make throws from multiple arm angles, as well as the athleticism he brings to the field.

“Man, the one thing that, that really shows up is his ability to, to make all the throws with these different arm angles. I think that’s pretty impressive, by him,” Glenn said on Tuesday. “He clearly has an understanding of the offense.

“I mean, you see the RPOs he’s running, you see the no huddle that he’s running. So you can tell that him and Daboll’s in lockstep,” he added. “Obviously it wasn’t everything they do when it comes to preseason, which we all know. But I, just knowing him and how he operates and how he did in college, he’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna be a challenge. And we all know that. The players all know that to0.

“So, but we’re up for the challenge. You know, it is what it is. So, but again, he’s, he has more athleticism than I think people give him credit for also. You know, so, that’s something we have to look at, you know, es- especially when he starts to move around and start making these off platform throws, ’cause he does a really good job of that.”

Coach Glenn on what he’s seen from Cam Ward: pic.twitter.com/AMi6Go8eZ8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 8, 2026

Jets’ 2026 Outlook

New York has put together a much better roster than some are giving it credit for, but getting off to a good start will be pivotal. After Tennessee, the Jets face the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears — three teams many believe could make the postseason.

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith will lead the charge for the Jets, and his play will ultimately determine how far this team can go. If he performs, New York has the weapons and defense to remain highly competitive. If he struggles, the Jets could be in for another underwhelming season — something they’ve become all too familiar with over the last decade-plus.