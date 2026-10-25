Jets’ Aaron Glenn Places Blame for Garrett Wilson’s Struggles After Dolphins Loss

The New York Jets entered Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins with a 2-4 record and an opportunity to get back on track against a winless Miami team at home.

Yet, the Dolphins outplayed New York from start to finish and won 28-25. The Jets fell to 2-5 on the season and have now lost back-to-back games to division opponents.

Once again, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was pretty much a non-factor in the offense, hauling in just two catches for 26 yards, both of which came in the second half.

This performance came after Wilson caught just four passes for 44 yards last week against the New England Patriots. He also showed his frustration after that loss.

Aaron Glenn Places Blame for Wilson’s Struggles

After Sunday’s game, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media and was asked why New York couldn’t get Wilson more involved.

Glenn ultimately placed the blame solely on himself.

“That’s tough because a player of his magnitude, we have to do everything we can to try to get him the ball. Again, I’m going to put that on myself of him not getting the targets that he needs because trust me that’s in the game plan to make sure that he get’s the ball so we have to do everything we can to make sure we do that.”

“A player of his magnitude, we have to do everything we can to try to get him the ball. Again, I’m going to put that on myself.” Aaron Glenn talks about Garrett Wilson having another quiet game: https://t.co/YnC9q5A5Sj — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 25, 2026

Wilson Addresses Sideline Behavior

In the fourth quarter, Wilson went viral after cameras caught him visibly frustrated on the sideline while talking with Jets offensive coaches and quarterback Geno Smith.

However, Wilson made it clear after the game that he wasn’t yelling at Smith, as some had believed.

“We were collaborating. I don’t even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all,” Wilson said.

A frustrated Garrett Wilson with Geno Smith on the sidelines (via @JNRadio_Glenn) https://t.co/qW2Whn04xG — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 25, 2026

Smith echoed a similar sentiment when asked about the situation.

“I don’t remember that. He might have been yelling, but I don’t think he was yelling at me,” Smith said.