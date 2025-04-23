Jets Draft Preview: Who They Could Take at No. 7?

New York Jets fans may be sick of seeing their team pick tight ends in the NFL Draft.

The Jets have used 16 draft picks on tight ends since 1992, including five over the past eight years. But if the most trustworthy mock drafts are any indication, that trend is expected to continue again in 2025 — at least in the first round.

Here’s a look at the Jets draft and who they may end up with.

New York Jets 2025 NFL Draft selections

The New York Jets are slated to make eight picks over the three-day draft. Here they are.

Round 1: No. 7 overall

Round 2: No. 42

Round 3: No. 73

Round 4: No. 110

Round 5: No. 145

Round 5: No. 162

Round 6: No. 186

Round 6: No. 207

Jets Potential First-Round Picks

Here are the players that may end up on the Jets with the seventh overall pick.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Armand Membou, OT, Missouri NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State ESPN’s Peter Schrager: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

The consensus is split between Membou and Warren, depending on if Membou is selected before pick No. 7. With the Raiders linked to running back Ashton Jeanty at No. 6 — assuming the Jaguars don’t pick Jeanty or trade with someone who chooses the Boise State running back — Membou should still be available when New York picks.

Armond Membou, OT, Missouri

Picking a right tackle isn’t sexy, but protecting your starting quarterback is. Membou is one of the most athletic tackles in the draft class, earning a 6.49 prospect grade and 85 total score per NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 6-3, 325-pound tackle is short by modern tackle standards, but he makes up for it with versatility — he could play guard or tackle eventually.

Membou’s stock has dropped a bit, since LSU’s Will Campbell has become the consensus top selection. But NFL.com projects him to become a good starter at his position within two years.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

To those who are anxious about New York choosing another tight end — especially in the top-10 –Warren was Penn State’s top receiving target in 2024. The 6-6, 260-pound tight end won the John Mackey Award last year as the top NCAA tight end, finishing with 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jets offense was a major source of consternation for fans and the organization alike. Adding a huge, over-the-middle receiving threat to support quarterback Justin Fields and complement Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson would be huge, especially since the Jets lost wideout Davante Adams to the Rams.

Jets potential second-day picks

There’s a vast array of potential picks the Jets could make — including trades they could make. But here are the prospects they could land on Friday in the second and third rounds.

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Kiper has the Jets taking Membou and instead landing the 6-4, 245-pound Hurricanes tight end prospect with the 42nd overall selection. Arroyo was one of consensus No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward’s favorite targets, especially in the red zone since one out of every five Arroyo catches was a touchdown.

With Wilson (6-0, 192 pounds) undersized for a No. 1 receiver, Arroyo’s huge frame would help the Jets offense, which finished with just a 50 percent completion in the red zone and 47.7 completion percentage inside the 10-yard-line.

Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Taylor is the son of longtime Jets nemesis, Jason Taylor, which could endear him to the New York faithful — since the elder Taylor spent one season (2011) in New York.

Taylor has a first-round draft skill set yet was Brugler’s projection for New York with the 42nd pick. The 6-5, 256-pound tight end has NFL pedigree — aside from his famous father, former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is his godfather — and he is considered a three-down tight end who can block and catch.

Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

Williams is projected to go to New York in the third round by Brugler. Although he, like Wilson, is undersized at 5-11, he had a highly productive two-season run at Washington State by posting 131 catches for 2,041 yards after transferring to Pullman from UNLV.

Williams isn’t exactly a burner, but he does have good speed with a 4.4 40-yard dash. He would upgrade the Jets’ receiving corps as a deep threat and would complement a tight end selection like Warren, Taylor or Arroyo.