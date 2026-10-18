Jets’ Geno Smith Drops Honest Quote on Omar Cooper Jr. After Patriots Loss

The New York Jets fought hard on Sunday but ultimately fell short, losing 26-19 to the New England Patriots to drop to 2-4 on the season.

It wasn’t a perfect day for either side of the ball. But rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was certainly the biggest bright spot on offense. The Jets activated him off injured reserve this week, allowing him to return to action.

Cooper Jr. led the team in receiving, hauling in six receptions for 103 yards and his first career touchdown on a 48-yard pass from veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Smith completed 20 of 30 pass attempts for 252 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Smith Drops Honest Quote on Cooper Jr.

After the game, Smith spoke to the media about his rookie wide receiver’s performance, which didn’t come as much of a surprise to him.

“Yeah, I think Omar did a tremendous job just coming back from injury. He fought to get back out there, and what he did is showcase who he is,” Smith said. “He’s a playmaker. He finds ways to make catches, the tough catches … he makes them look easy.”

“What he did is showcase who he is. He’s a playmaker. He finds ways to make catches, the tough catches… he makes them look easy.” Geno Smith on Omar Cooper Jr.’s big performance today: https://t.co/TUnNFKk4Bi — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 18, 2026

Smith Speaks on Offensive Inconsistencies

The veteran QB was also asked about the Jets’ offense as a whole, which has shown flashes of production but continues to struggle with consistency. Smith seems confident that the unit hasn’t hit its stride yet.

“I think we’re a very young offense … a lot of guys have been making plays and stepping up,” Smith said. “Getting some guys back and getting healthy again is really going to help us a lot.”