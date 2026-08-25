Jets’ Geno Smith Makes Honest Statement About Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets went 3-14 last season in head coach Aaron Glenn’s first year at the helm.

This year, however, there’s much more optimism surrounding the team, even if few people around the NFL are backing the Jets. Much of that optimism comes from the influx of young talent the Jets have added, particularly through the draft.

One of those players is rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr., whom the Jets selected in the first round with the No. 30 overall pick. Cooper has made several notable plays throughout training camp, including an 18-yard touchdown catch from Geno Smith during Monday’s practice.

Geno Smith Praises Cooper Jr.

Cooper Jr. will play a pivotal role in the Jets’ offense, and veteran quarterback Geno Smith has watched the rookie closely throughout training camp and the preseason.

Smith and Cooper have already connected on several big plays, including a deep completion during training camp earlier this month.

“I think Omar is a guy who came in right away and has just been a true professional. He studies, he works, and he’s always in the right places, Smith said. “He’s taking advantage of his opportunities when they come, and I think he’s a guy who is going to continue to get better every single day just by the way that he works. That’s something that you can see early on in players, and I think that’s something he’s shown us and will continue to show us.”

Geno Smith on rookie Omar Cooper pic.twitter.com/3GHhBji0N2 — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 25, 2026

Jets’ 2026 Outlook

The Jets will wrap up their preseason Friday night with a matchup against the New York Giants before turning their attention to preparing for Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans. New York opens the regular season on the road in Tennessee on Sept. 13.

The Jets’ success this season could ultimately depend on the offense’s production. Their defense has remained fairly consistent in recent seasons, and they strengthened the unit this offseason by adding veterans S Minkah Fitzpatrick, LB Demario Davis, DT T’Vondre Sweat, DE Joseph Ossai, DT David Onyemata, and DE Kingsley Enagbare.