Jets Hit With Surprising Injury News on Rookie First-Round TE Kenyon Sadiq

The New York Jets were hit with some bad injury news on an exciting rookie player on Thursday. Back in April, the Jets surprised many by selecting Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq with the No. 16 pick, acquired in the trade that sent CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts. Sadiq was viewed pre-draft as an upside swing with immense talent and athleticism, but whichever team drafted him would need to be patient, as he required some development and seasoning.

Well, the Jets will have to wait a little longer to see Sadiq see the field. According to Zack Rosenblatt, Jets HC Aaron Glenn told reporters on Thursday that Sadiq had a minor procedure done and won’t practice today. Glenn said New York knew of this injury before the draft and he expects Sadiq to be ready for training camp in July. Brian Costello added that it was a hernia repair for Sadiq.

The good news is that the Jets seem confident this won’t be a major issue long-term and Sadiq should be back and practicing by training camp. Still, it’s never a good thing when players have to miss time, especially rookies who need every bit of offseason work they can get with their new teams.

New York Jets TE Kenyon Sadiq is a Dynamic Playmaker

When Sadiq is able to be out on the field with his teammates, expect him to impress with his blend of size and speed, even for a tight end. He set the NFL Scouting Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash time ever at the position, running it in 4.39 seconds, a truly ludicrous mark.

As a redshirt sophomore at Oregon in 2025, Sadiq had 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American honors. He was one of the most dynamic tight ends in the country, routinely wowing with his blend of fluidity and top-end speed. When he catches the ball in space, he moves like a wide receiver or a running back, making defenders miss in the open field and creating big plays out of shorter receptions.

Part of what makes Sadiq special, though, is his commitment to being a well-rounded player. He’s more of an athlete and receiving weapon than a traditional blocking tight end, but that didn’t stop him from putting in the work to get better at blocking. The Jets can play Sadiq in-line, which opens up so much in their offense.

The Jets Are Biding Time Until the 2027 Quarterback Class Arrives

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For New York, this season is about preparation. Despite having the No. 2 overall pick in 2026, no quarterback was worthy of that selection. Instead, with an eye towards the increasingly promising 2027 class — and with three first-round picks next year — the Jets chose to build out their roster and prepare for the signal-caller they’ll select a year from now.

While it does put the team in a bit of limbo in 2026, it’s the right approach. Rather than force a quarterback pick in a spot they’d regret, the Jets took good players with their premium picks. That includes Sadiq, who’s upside is about as high as anyone’s in this class.