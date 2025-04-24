Jets Land ‘Hyper-Elite’ Playmaker in Final PFN Mock Draft

A

aron Glenn is less than 24 hours from his first NFL Draft as the head coach of the New York Jets. Fortunately for him, the chance for his pick being booed out of the building by the passionate fan base does drop a bit with the event taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin — but it doesn’t make this selection any less important for the first time head coach.

In a recent final mock draft, one NFL Draft analyst has the Jets focusing on building around Justin Fields with the No. 7 overall pick.

Jets Land Penn State TE Tyler Warren in Recent Mock Draft

Tyler Conklin was serviceable at times in 2024 with Aaron Rodgers under center, but Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings sees an opportunity for the Jets to add a versatile offensive weapon to the offense by selecting TE Tyler Warren out of Penn State.

The Cummings wrote , “The New York Jets used free agency well to address holes on the defensive side of the ball, but the playmaking talent core on offense needs an early-round infusion. Thinking about where offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is coming from, a versatile tight end makes sense.”

Beauty could be in the eye of the beholder regarding who the TE1 overall is in this NFL draft class, but Tyler Warren was certainly the more versatile weapon in college — which is evident by him throwing, rushing, and catching touchdowns during his final season at Penn State.

If the Jets were to select Warren, the New York collection of playmakers would really start to take form with the talented TE prospect joining the explosive duo Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall in a retooled Jets’ offense. Add in the dynamic dual threat ability of QB Justin Fields and this offense will quietly possess some very real firepower.

What are the Jets going to get from Fields as a passer in 2025? The answer to that question has a very wide range of outcomes depending on which NFL analyst you ask, but adding a dynamic prospect at a clear position of need would only serve to help Fields’ chances of succeeding under center in New York.

What Other Options Could the Jets Consider at No. 7 Overall?

If the Jets elect to pass on Warren, other names who could be in consideration when New York is on the clock would be Missouri OT Armand Membou, Georgia OLB Jalon Walker, and Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan.

The Jets do have some quality pieces along the offensive line, but could use another piece to shore up the rest of the unit.

One could argue wide receiver is the bigger need with not much else behind Wilson, but would his impact be limited with Fields under center?

Lastly, Jalon Walker could make for a very interesting defensive piece for Aaron Glenn to move around his defensive front seven, but would come at the expense of leaving OL, TE, and WR all unaddressed with their top draft asset.