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New York Jets Make Sudden Geno Smith Decision Before Buccaneers Game

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets Joint Practice
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FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 11: Geno Smith #7 of the New York Jets during a joint practice between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on August 11, 2026 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the starters would play in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, reports surfaced roughly an hour before kickoff about a notable status change involving veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Jets Announce News on Smith

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported that Smith will miss the game with foot soreness.

The Jets have repeatedly said they aren’t concerned about the injury and believe Smith would play if this were a regular-season game.

Who’s Starting in Smith’s Place?

On the Jets’ depth chart, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik sits second behind Smith. The team drafted Klubnik out of Clemson in the fourth round, and he’ll lead the offense at least early in Friday night’s game.

On June 30, Glenn praised Klubnik and explained why the Jets liked him enough to select him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

“We know the hills that he’s had in his college career,” Glenn said. “We’re intrigued by him because he was able to bounce back and continue to go. To me, that shows leadership, too. When things went down, he kept going.”

Who Else Will See the Field Friday Night at QB?

The other two quarterbacks expected to suit up Friday night are Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe.

Cook signed with New York as an undrafted free agent last season, while Zappe has proven himself as a capable backup during his time in the NFL.

Cook and Zappe will likely compete for the third-string spot on the active roster, with the loser potentially becoming the odd man out.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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New York Jets Make Sudden Geno Smith Decision Before Buccaneers Game

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