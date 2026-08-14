New York Jets Make Sudden Geno Smith Decision Before Buccaneers Game

Earlier this week, New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said the starters would play in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, reports surfaced roughly an hour before kickoff about a notable status change involving veteran quarterback Geno Smith.

Jets Announce News on Smith

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported that Smith will miss the game with foot soreness.

The Jets have repeatedly said they aren’t concerned about the injury and believe Smith would play if this were a regular-season game.

#Jets QB Geno Smith will not play tonight against the #Buccaneers because of foot soreness, source says. It’s nothing the team is concerned about and if this was a regular-season game, he’d be a go. But for now, a cautionary route for the team. pic.twitter.com/j9ZRT6Py4N — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2026

Who’s Starting in Smith’s Place?

On the Jets’ depth chart, rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik sits second behind Smith. The team drafted Klubnik out of Clemson in the fourth round, and he’ll lead the offense at least early in Friday night’s game.

On June 30, Glenn praised Klubnik and explained why the Jets liked him enough to select him in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

“We know the hills that he’s had in his college career,” Glenn said. “We’re intrigued by him because he was able to bounce back and continue to go. To me, that shows leadership, too. When things went down, he kept going.”

Who Else Will See the Field Friday Night at QB?

The other two quarterbacks expected to suit up Friday night are Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe.

Cook signed with New York as an undrafted free agent last season, while Zappe has proven himself as a capable backup during his time in the NFL.

Cook and Zappe will likely compete for the third-string spot on the active roster, with the loser potentially becoming the odd man out.