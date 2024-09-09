Heavy on Jets Hub

Finally, the New York Jets will start their season against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 1. This is your new go-to hub throughout game day to get all the latest news, injuries, highlights, and some!

The Jets released their official hype video on Sunday, September 8 24 hours ahead of its season opener against the 49ers.

Monday Game Day Feed

Aaron Rodgers Gets Emotional Thinking About Hurting His Achilles on Monday Night Football

ESPN released the full interview between Alex Smith and Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 1.

A clip from that conversation went viral when Rodgers started going back through the emotions of hurting his Achilles last year versus the Buffalo Bills.

“I knew when I was on the ground that something was wrong. Sometimes you get drilled, something’s off, you just kind of hope you get up, & it shakes itself out. Oh ok well, that’s just a sprained MCL or an ankle I have to walk off. But when I stood up… I knew it & I just went down,” Rodgers admitted.

Final Jets vs. 49ers Predictions

This is the hardest opponent on the Jets schedule. San Francisco was in the Super Bowl a handful of months ago. The 49ers have been in the NFC Championship game in four out of the last five years. The Jets are traveling to San Francisco to make it that much more difficult.

There is star talent on both teams. Plus there are all of the coaching connections on both sides which makes this game even more intriguing.

I’m predicting a statement Jets victory that’ll send shockwaves throughout the league announcing that the green and white have arrived.

Final prediction: Jets 21, 49ers 9

Game info

Time/TV: Monday 8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN

Spread: Jets +3.5 | Moneyline: 49ers (-210), Jets (+175)

Total: 43.5

Site: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters

Jets Highlights!



