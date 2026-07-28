Former Jets WR Compares Playing for New York to Time in Prison

The New York Jets caught an unbelievable stray from a former player on Tuesday. With notoriously poor ownership and shaky team infrastructure, former players speaking ill of the Jets isn’t anything new. But it reached new heights with these comments.

Plaxico Burress, a retired NFL wide receiver who played one season for the Jets in 2011, gave a scathing review of his time with New York, comparing playing for the Jets to the two years he spent in prison.

“They’re both kind of similar because when I walked into prison on my first day, I was like, ‘Damn man you a f*cking loser,'” Burress said. “And I had the same damn feeling every day I walked through the door with the Jets.”

Former New York Jets WR Plaxico Burress Had a Checkered NFL Career

A standout at Michigan State in college, Burress was drafted No. 8 overall by the Steelers and had a great run in Pittsburgh. Over five seasons, he twice topped 1,000 yards and ranked in the top 10 league-wide in receiving yards in 2002 with 1,325.

After leaving Pittsburgh, Burress signed with the Giants, making another big impact in four seasons in New York. Burress once again ranked in the top 10 in receiving yards, this time in 2005 with 1,214.

But in November of 2008, Burress was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A handgun he was carrying in his pocket went off while he was at a nightclub, hitting him in the leg. His injuries weren’t life-threatening and he didn’t spent much time in the hospital — however, because Burress didn’t have a legal carrying license in New York, he was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.

Burress spent two years in prison, eventually getting out and being reinstated by the league in 2011. That’s when the Jets signed him.

Plaxico Burress’ Time with the Jets Didn’t Go Well

It’s safe to say Burress didn’t have the best season with the Jets. It was his first season back in the league after spending two years in prison, but even so, he only had 612 receiving yards across 16 games (though he did catch eight touchdowns).

It sounds like the feeling was mutual: Burress clearly didn’t enjoy his time playing for the Jets, and New York was quite content to let him walk after one season. Burress would go on to play one more season for the Steelers, appearing in just four games, before retiring.

Jets fans certainly won’t be pleased with Burress comparing playing for their team to literal prison time. In fairness, he would know.