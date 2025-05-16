Jets Predicted to Cut Ties With $6 Million Saleh-Douglas Regime Draft ‘Steal’

When former head coach Robert Saleh and then-general manager Joe Douglas were overseeing what would turn out to be their final New York Jets draft, they won widespread praise for coming up with the “steal of the draft” in the third round.

That’s how retired, five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. described Malachi Corley, the pass-catcher out of Western Kentucky selected with the 65th pick in the 2024 draft.

There were only three wide receivers in the 2024 draft with more yardage over the previous two college seasons than Corley racked up: Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State, Malik Nabers of LSU, and Rome Odunze of Washington.

All three of those receivers were drafted in the top 10 picks of the first round. Eight more wide receivers, a total of 11, went in the draft before Corley’s name was called.

From Draft Steal to Draft Bust in One Season

“Corley’s ability to gain yards after the catch comes from more than just being able to make defenders miss,” wrote Glenn Naughton of JetNation at the time. “(He) shows a powerful lower half and is able to take on contact, shed tacklers and make big plays.”

Naughton compared Corley to Deebo Samuel, the former San Francisco 49ers (now Washington Commanders) receiver and running back. Saleh and Douglas were so enthused about Corley that they engineered a trade with the Carolina Panthers to jump up seven draft spots, to be sure they got him.

And yet, Corley received only six targets all season in his rookie year with the Jets. He caught three of them for 16 yards, without a touchdown.

Now, according to reports from last weekend’s Jets rookie camp, 2025 fourth-rounder Arian Smith, a wide receiver out of Georgia, looked so impressive that Corley may now end up cut from the Jets roster completely.

New Head Coach and GM Have No Attachment to Corley

“Smith is doing what Corley did not in his rookie year: impressing the coaches in practice. The ‘YAC King’ will need a massive OTA and training camp session if he is going to make the roster moving forward, even if it means playing on special teams,” wrote Nick Faria of JetX. “Smith was a clear winner from the last couple of days, and that is terrible news for Corley. With a new regime in place that did not draft him, Corley needs to earn his spot on the team.”

Saleh was fired on October 8, after the Jets got off to a sluggish 2-3 start. The Jets proceeded to lose five of their next six games, and then Douglas got the axe as well.

The 2025 draft, in which Smith was selected, was operated by new GM Darren Mougey — a former Denver Broncos assistant GM — and head coach Aaron Glenn, who had been Detroit Lions defensive coordinator.

John B, host of the Locked on Jets podcast, also said on Friday’s program that he believed Corley — who signed a four-year, $6.07 million rookie contract — was going to lose his place on the team.

“Do I think Corley’s roster spot’s in danger?,” the Locked On host said in response to a listener question. “I do think it’s in danger because despite the Jets lacking quality at the receiver position they have a lot of guys who seem like locks to make the roster.”

Garrett Wilson will make the team, the commentator said, because he is the only “quality” receiver the Jets have. Allen Lazard recently reworked his contract to stay with the team, and Josh Reynolds was just signed as a free agent.

None of those three are likely to be part of any roster cut-down. Tyler Johnson is valuable for receiver depth, he added. Smith as a new, fourth-round pick — especially one who seems to be making coaches happy — will also have a certain spot.

With those five wide receiver slots taken, Corley now appears to be the odd man out.