Jets Predicted to Sign 25-Year-Old QB, Ex-First Rounder

Justin Fields, Steelers
Getty
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields warming up ahead of an NFL game.

A new potential answer has emerged for the New York Jets at the quarterback position.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently predicted that one of the “boldest roster moves” in 2025 will feature the Jets signing Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields in free agency.

“They may prefer a less costly signal-caller with upside instead of a 20-year veteran close to retirement. Given the buzz around wideout Garrett Wilson’s discontent, the Jets may try to appease him with a quarterback other than Rodgers. They could sign Justin Fields to pair him up with his former collegiate teammate,” Moton said.

A Fields-Jets Pairing Makes a Lot of Sense

Connor Hughes of SNY was asked in a mailbag what should the Jets’ QB depth chart look like in 2025.

Tyrod Taylor as the starter, Justin Fields as the backup, and Jordan Travis as the third-stringer. That works. It seems so unlikely Aaron Rodgers returns. If he wants to keep playing he’ll have his options with the Steelers or Saints (assuming that’s where Mike McCarthy goes after leaving Dallas),” Hughes said. “This isn’t a great quarterback class. The Jets are better off waiting for 2026, similar to when they went into the 2017 season with Josh McCown, Christian Hackenberg, and Bryce Petty as their quarterbacks.”

Fields, 25, is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He spent the 2024 campaign on the Steelers.

He appeared in 10 games and made six starts this season. During those opportunities, Fields completed 65.8% of his passes, threw for 1,106 passing yards, and finished with a five-touchdown to-one interception ratio.

On the ground, Fields contributed an additional 289 rushing yards, five rushing scores, and he averaged 4.7 yards per clip.

He was replaced in the starting lineup in the middle of the season by Russell Wilson.

Fields Would Provide a Low Risk vs. High Reward Move

The former Ohio State product entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Fields’ rookie contract expires this offseason. According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Fields is expected to sign a one-year deal for $8.9 million in free agency. That annual salary would place him No. 23 among the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

The quarterback options for the Jets aren’t great this offseason. There aren’t any sexy free-agent options that are clear starters. The 2025 NFL draft doesn’t have many great options and the Jets are picking No. 7 overall.

That leaves limited options for the Jets to try and upgrade the NFL’s most important position.

Fields would provide a low-risk versus a high-reward option for the green and white. He is super talented but has shown inconsistency with turnovers and his accuracy. That is why you’re getting what you pay for.

This potential Fields deal feels like the Sam Darnold contract that he got from the Minnesota Vikings last offseason. A prove it deal that would allow Fields to decide his own football future.

If he blows up, Fields is going to get the bag from someone in 2026. However if he struggles with some of the same issues, Fields will be stuck in the veteran journeyman backup department moving forward.

