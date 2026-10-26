Jets QB Geno Smith Reacts to Garrett Wilson’s Sideline Outburst in Dolphins Loss

The New York Jets fell to the Miami Dolphins 28-25 on Sunday, dropping to 2-5 on the season and suffering back-to-back losses to AFC East opponents.

For the second straight game, the Jets’ offense struggled to involve star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who finished with just two catches for 26 yards.

With roughly eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Wilson went viral for a heated sideline outburst. Cameras caught him yelling in the direction of Jets coaches and quarterback Geno Smith.

Check it out:

Smith Reacts to Wilson’s Sideline Outburst

Speaking to the media after the game, Smith downplayed the situation and said he didn’t believe Wilson was yelling at him.

“I don’t remember that. He might have been yelling, but I don’t think he was yelling at me,” Smith said.

Wilson had a similar reaction, saying he wasn’t angry with Smith.

“We were collaborating. I don’t even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all,” Wilson said. “We were just disappointed with how we were playing up to that point and wanted to be a little more aggressive. That’s what that was.”

“We were collaborating. I don’t even think I was talking to Geno. I think we were both heated, but not at each other at all.” Garrett Wilson was asked about his sideline conversation with Geno Smith that was picked up by the CBS cameras: https://t.co/FrjwYlJ5Rs — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 25, 2026

Looking at Wilson’s 2026 Season

Wilson started the season strong, and Smith targeted him frequently.

However, over the last two weeks, Smith has targeted Wilson just nine times, including only three times on Sunday against the winless Dolphins.

On the season, Wilson has hauled in 37 catches for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

Rookie Omar Cooper Jr. has emerged as Smith’s primary target since returning from injury two weeks ago. Cooper has topped 100 receiving yards in each of the last two games and scored a touchdown in both, recording 11 catches combined.