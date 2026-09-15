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Jets Receive Brutal Injury News on Minkah Fitzpatrick Ahead of Packers Game

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Aaron Glenn, New York Jets
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Aaron Glenn and the Jets got strong words over Arian Smith and Omar Cooper Jr.

The New York Jets kicked off the 2026 NFL season in style, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-10 to move to 1-0.

Now, as the Jets shift their focus to Week 2 and a highly anticipated matchup against the Green Bay Packers, they will be without a crucial piece of their defense.

After exiting the game against the Titans with a groin injury, Jets safety Minkah Fitzpatrick did not return, and on Tuesday, they received an update on his status.

Jets Receive Brutal Injury News on Fitzpatrick

While it’s not the worst-case scenario of going on IR or missing a lengthy portion of the season, the injury will sideline Fitzpatrick for at least 2-3 weeks, according to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Jets rely heavily on the leadership and mix of youth and veteran experience they boast defensively, and right in the center of all that is Fitzpatrick on the backend.

Who Will Start in Fitzpatrick’s Place?

At least from what we saw on Sunday, backup safety Andre Cisco will likely step into the role of starter alongside Dane Belton.

However, DB Malachi Moore will also see an increased number of snaps with Fitzpatrick sidelined.

The Jets drafted Moore in the fourth round of last year’s NFL Draft, and he started 14 of their 17 games. Cisco enters his sixth season and second with New York after spending his first four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cisco played eight games for the Jets last season and started every one at safety. He has started 55 of the 72 games he’s played in during his career.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jets Receive Brutal Injury News on Minkah Fitzpatrick Ahead of Packers Game

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