Jets Starter Gets ‘One-Year Tryout’ Entering Make-Or-Break 2025 NFL Season

The decision to part ways with former MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason was a very strong opening message from first-time head coach Aaron Glenn starting his coaching tenure with the New York Jets.

The bold move opened the door for QB Justin Fields to become the clear-cut quarterback for New York after signing a multi-year deal with the Jets in free agency.

Yet, one writer believes this is simply a one-year tryout for the Jets starter under center entering a make-or-break year in 2025.

Justin Fields Named Make-Or-Break Player Entering 2025 NFL Season

Nick Shook of NFL.com had a strong take about New York Jets QB Justin Fields entering the 2025 NFL season, naming him a top make-or-break player entering his first year in the Big Apple.

Shook wrote, “Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal to become the Jets’ chosen new starter in 2025, but if we look at what it might cost them to get out of said deal after the coming season, it’s clear this is a one-year tryout. A post-June 1 trade next offseason would clear all but $3 million of his $23 million cap number in 2026, per Over The Cap.”

NFL contracts are notorious for having creative ways to exit lucrative multi-year deals with minimal salary cap consequences, which makes parting ways with Fields after the 2025 NFL season very plausible if the Ohio State product struggles under center for New York this year.

Shook added, “Fields must prove he’s worth keeping in 2025 because, generally speaking, it feels as if the NFL’s intrigue regarding the fifth-year pro is starting to run out. That curiosity convinced the Steelers to add him via trade last offseason, but their stubborn commitment to Russell Wilson in the final weeks of the season — when they lost five straight, including to rival Baltimore in the Wild Card Round — told us how Pittsburgh felt about Fields. If the former first-round pick is going to prove his most ardent supporters correct, he needs to start doing so now.”

What Would Be Considered a Successful Season for Justin Fields in 2025?

It will be interesting to see what the Jets consider a successful year for Fields considering his value as a dual threat quarterback hasn’t seen him produce gaudy passing stats throughout his career.

Through his first four years in the NFL, Fields has never topped 2,600 passing yards or 18 touchdown passes in a single season.

Do those numbers probably deserve some context playing behind suspect offensive lines and subpar receivers during his time with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers? Sure, but there are still valid questions about Fields’ ability to lead an above average passing attack in the NFL.

There may be questions about Fields as a passer, but there is logical argument anyone can construct to deny his dynamic ability as a ball carrier at the quarterback position.

Fields rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores in a poor Bears’ offense back in 2022, which saw him run for 80+ yards in seven of his 15 games played that season.

The Jets could challenge to be amongst the league leaders in rushing yards per game behind an improved offense line, three very capable running backs, and a dynamic rusher like Fields under center.

The ceiling of this offense — and Jets team in general — will largely depend on how Fields performs in 2025.

If Fields plays poorly and the Jets miss the playoffs, then his days as a starting quarterback in the league are likely over.

Yet, if Fields manages to produce a career year and lead the Jets to a playoff berth — then New York may finally have found a long-term solution at quarterback moving forward.