New York Jets Suddenly Sign Polarizing Quarterback After Packers Loss

The New York Jets led 17-3 at one point on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, seemingly looking like they were on the verge of moving to 2-0.

However, after a letdown in the fourth quarter, Green Bay tied the game at 17 apiece and ultimately sent it to overtime, where they went on to win 20-17 with a game-winning field goal.

Now at 1-1, the Jets have shifted their focus to Week 3, where they’ll have another challenging matchup against an NFC North team when they face the Detroit Lions on the road.

Before all of that, though, the Jets made a very notable roster move on Tuesday.

Jets Sign Will Levis to Practice Squad

New York agreed to sign former second-round pick and college football star Will Levis to the team’s practice squad ahead of Week 3, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

They’ll be releasing QB Bailey Zappe to make way for Levis.

Former Titans QB Will Levis is signing with the Jets practice squad, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports. Levis started 21 games for Tennessee before missing last season with a shoulder injury. He takes the place of Bailey Zappe, who’s being released. pic.twitter.com/XqmkRIJIdn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2026

Levis was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2023 and was an extremely polarizing prospect coming out of Kentucky.

He had all the intangibles to become a very good quarterback, and many saw that potential and crowned him one of the best players at the position in the draft class. Yet, many others saw another side of it and weren’t buying the hype.

Levis’ NFL Career

Across the 21 career games Levis played in Tennessee, he simply never truly found much of a rhythm.

He started nine of those games as a rookie in 2023 and then 12 during his sophomore campaign, going 5-16 in that span while completing 61.0% of his passes for 3,899 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions.

There’s no word yet on whether the Jets will call Levis up to the active roster this week, but he’ll join a QB room featuring veteran Geno Smith and rookie Cade Klubnik.