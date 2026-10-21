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Jets Urged to Make Blockbuster Garrett Wilson Trade With Super Bowl Contender

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are 2-4 entering Week 7 of the NFL season as they prepare to take on the Miami Dolphins.

New York boasts a plethora of young talent, and there’s no indication of the team’s approach ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline.

However, longtime quarterback Russell Wilson made a bold trade proposal, suggesting the Jets should part ways with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Wilson’s Trade Proposal

While sitting down with Kyle Long on “NFL on CBS,” the former Super Bowl champion suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs make an all-in move to acquire Wilson from the Jets.

“I’m just telling you, if I’m the Kansas City Chiefs, I got the All-Star running back in the backfield in Kenneth Walker, which we’ve never had before,” Wilson said. “And guess what that does? That play action opens up, right? What Mahomes does arguably better than anybody in the world is throw the ball down the field.

“So, if I’m thinking about this, who would I go get? I’m gonna go get Garrett Wilson,” he added. “If the Jets keep losing, I’m gonna go get Garrett Wilson from the New York Football Jets because I believe that Garrett Wilson, down the field, with his ability — he’s a smart guy; he learns quickly — he’d be great in the Andy Reid style of offense… [The Chiefs] haven’t had a receiver like him.”

Wilson Speaks About Latest Performance Against Patriots

Following the Jets’ loss to the Patriots last weekend, Wilson expressed frustration with his lack of production after receiving just two targets entering the fourth quarter.

“It’s just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team,” Wilson said postgame. “I’m going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with G, and find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we’ve been getting because it’s there. We’ve just got to execute.”

Wilson finished the game with four receptions for 44 yards. On the season, he has 35 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 11.9 yards per reception and 69.7 yards per game.

Kansas City could be an intriguing destination if the Jets are open to moving him.

The Chiefs are 5-0 and one of the NFL’s three remaining undefeated teams. They will face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks this week.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jets Urged to Make Blockbuster Garrett Wilson Trade With Super Bowl Contender

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