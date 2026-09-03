New York Jets Work Out Polarizing 27-Year-Old QB Days After His Release

The New York Jets are preparing for their Week 1 regular-season opener on Sept. 13 against the Tennessee Titans.

They’ve solidified their roster, and among all the positions, quarterback is certainly going to be the one to keep an eye on the most.

Veteran Geno Smith entered training camp as the starter, and nothing has changed on that end. Rookie Cade Klubnik sits second on the depth chart, while the team decided to waive Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe before re-signing Zappe to the practice squad.

Now, interestingly enough, the Jets are seemingly looking to potentially add one more quarterback, as they worked out two on Thursday morning.

Jets Work Out Will Levis

One of those two quarterbacks the Jets decided to work out was former second-round pick and college star Will Levis, who the Titans released on Aug. 30.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Rosenblatt, the workout would be for a spot on the practice squad alongside Zappe.

The Jets worked out two QBs today, per source: Will Levis

Jack Plummer It’d be for a spot on the practice squad, I’m told. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 3, 2026

Since entering the league, Levis has been one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in terms of how people view him.

Some truly believed he was the best thrower of the football coming out of his draft class, while others never truly bought into the hype, and those people would be right about the 27-year-old thus far.

Levis didn’t play at all last year due to injury. Across 2023 and 2024, he started 21 games and went 5-16 during that stretch, completing 61.0% of his passes for 3,899 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 70 times for 240 yards and one touchdown.

New York Hosts Jack Plummer

The other quarterback the Jets brought in with Levis was Jack Plummer, who went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and eventually signed with the Carolina Panthers before later playing in the United Football League for the Orlando Storm, where he won league MVP honors.