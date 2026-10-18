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Jets WR Garrett Wilson Drops Honest Quote After Patriots Loss

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 04: Garrett Wilson #5 of the New York Jets looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 04, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New York Jets fell 26-19 to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

New York continued to show inconsistencies on offense, while the defense allowed 383 total yards and failed to record a sack despite making some timely stops.

Garrett Wilson Drops Honest Quote After Loss

Following the Jets’ defeat, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who received just two targets entering the fourth quarter and finished with four receptions for 44 yards, made it clear that the team feels a sense of urgency as it sits at 2-4 overall.

“It’s high. You never want to be at 2-4,” Wilson said. “Gonna try and get out of the hole, for sure.”

Wilson Addresses the Lack of Targets

The Pro Bowl wideout was also asked about his lack of targets and what he needs to do to become more involved in the offense.

“It’s just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team,” he added. “I’m going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with [Geno], and find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we’ve been getting because it’s there. We’ve just got to execute.”

Looking at the Jets

New York welcomed back rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on Sunday, and he made an immediate impact with six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The offense is nearing full strength, with running back Breece Hall still to return. The Jets will need to turn things around soon as their margin for error continues to shrink.

They’ll face the winless Miami Dolphins next week before opening November with matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Jets WR Garrett Wilson Drops Honest Quote After Patriots Loss

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