Jets WR Garrett Wilson Drops Honest Quote After Patriots Loss

The New York Jets fell 26-19 to the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

New York continued to show inconsistencies on offense, while the defense allowed 383 total yards and failed to record a sack despite making some timely stops.

Garrett Wilson Drops Honest Quote After Loss

Following the Jets’ defeat, star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who received just two targets entering the fourth quarter and finished with four receptions for 44 yards, made it clear that the team feels a sense of urgency as it sits at 2-4 overall.

“It’s high. You never want to be at 2-4,” Wilson said. “Gonna try and get out of the hole, for sure.”

Garrett Wilson was asked about the sense of urgency for the Jets to win their next couple of games: “It’s high. You never want to be at 2-4. Gonna try and get out of the hole, for sure.” https://t.co/4oUuXYXwzg — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 18, 2026

Wilson Addresses the Lack of Targets

The Pro Bowl wideout was also asked about his lack of targets and what he needs to do to become more involved in the offense.

“It’s just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team,” he added. “I’m going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with [Geno], and find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we’ve been getting because it’s there. We’ve just got to execute.”

“It’s just frustrating because we lost and I want to help the team. I’m going to watch this film and see how I can get more separation or just find a way, get on the right page with G, and find a way to make defenses pay for the looks that we’ve been getting because it’s there. We’ve just got to execute.” Garrett Wilson was asked about the frustration of the Jets not being able to finish drives: — SNY Jets (@snyjets) October 18, 2026

Looking at the Jets

New York welcomed back rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. on Sunday, and he made an immediate impact with six receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The offense is nearing full strength, with running back Breece Hall still to return. The Jets will need to turn things around soon as their margin for error continues to shrink.

They’ll face the winless Miami Dolphins next week before opening November with matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.