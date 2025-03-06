Jets Predicted to Steal Rival’s Top Player on $80 Million Deal

The New York Jets could make a splash this offseason.

ESPN ran a simulation for several big name free agents to see how things would potentially play out in free agency. Miami Dolphins defensive back Jevon Holland’s name was brought up and it led to some big money offers.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini represented the Jets and offered a four-year deal for $80 million with $42 million of that guaranteed. The only other offer came from ESPN’s Stephen Holder who represented the Indianapolis Colts. He offered a four-year deal for $64 million with $30 million of that guaranteed.

After the offers were made, ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano ended up making the final call for each of the free agents. He took the Jets’ sizable offer for Holland.

“Honestly, these offers weren’t close. I really expected more teams to be interested, but if this is what I’m choosing between, it’s not difficult. The Jets are offering $4 million more per year and $12 million more in guarantees,” Graziano said.

Insider Explains the Jets’ Motivation to Make This Seismic Splash

“The Jets are desperate. Their top four safeties — none of whom are star quality — are pending free agents. Holland is young enough (he turned 25 on Monday) to be a foundational player for this new regime. Jets fans already are familiar with him. In 2023, Holland intercepted a Hail Mary and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown against quarterback Tim Boyle,” Cimini said. “Though Talanoa Hufanga and Tre’von Moehrig are other options, Holland goes a long way in improving this defense. This deal would have a $20 million signing bonus, and we’d guarantee the first- and second-year base salaries. I’d tack on one void year for cap purposes.”

Cimini’s offer of $20 million per year would place Holland No. 2 among the highest paid safeties in football, per Over The Cap. The only safety that is currently making more money than that is Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. with a $21.02 million salary.

Holland, 25, has appeared in 60 games and has made 57 starts since coming into the league. The former Oregon product was the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Holland has racked up five interceptions, one pick six (we know what that one was Jets fans), five forced fumbles, five sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and has totaled over 301 tackles.

The Juice Is Worth the Squeeze for the Jets

$80 million is a lot of moolah.

If you’re going to shell out that kind of cash as an NFL team, you want to get your bang for your buck. Holland is only 25 coming off of his rookie contract. He would fill an immediate position of need for the Jets. Plus you’d be taking away one of the best players from a bitter rival in the Dolphins.

This is the ultimate win-win move for the green and white.

You on paper are getting much better and they simultaneously are getting a lot worse.

“The Jets have shopped in the bargain bin at this [safety] position for many years but I expect that to change this offseason with Glenn in the fold. In 2022, the Lions drafted Kerby Joseph in the third round. In 2023, they drafted Brian Branch in the second. Joseph was an All-Pro in 2024, while Branch made the Pro Bowl. Both are playmakers with the versatility to move around the formation,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic explained.