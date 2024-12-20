Jets Interview ‘Outside-the-Box’ 4-Time Super Bowl Champ for GM Role

The New York Jets winding road to find its next general manager took an interesting turn.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have completed their interview with Jim Nagy for their vacant general manager position.

Nagy is currently executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and he has held that title since 2018. Prior to that Nagy was an NFL scout for 18 years. During that run teams he worked on appeared in six Super Bowls and won four of them.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said this would be an “outside-the-box” hire for the Jets if they went in this direction.

Unique Kick of the Tires for the Jets

Nagy doesn’t have prior experience as a general manager. However, he does have a ton of other attractive qualities.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said Nagy is “very interested” in the Jets’ vacant general manager role.

“He’s well-connected in NFL circles and knows college talent as well as anyone. People in the industry consider him an excellent communicator,” Cimini revealed.

I reached out to Nagy but he couldn’t talk about the interview with the Jets because this is an ongoing process.

This is the third interview the Jets have completed so far in their GM search. Nagy joins Thomas Dimitroff and Jon Robinson as the other candidates in the mix so far.

Jets Head Coaching Search Rumors Are Heating Up

“I think [Mike] Vrabel is in the mix for the Jets [head coaching gig]. I told you a couple of weeks ago, he’s interested, I think they’re interested. Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, and Ben Johnson are the names to really watch for the Jets head coaching search. So if you ask me right now, who are the top three guys? I would say those guys but there is a long long way to go,” Cimini explained on “The Flight Deck Podcast.”

The #Jets coaching search rumors are HEATING UP 🔥 ESPN’s Rich Cimini said, ‘I think [Mike] Vrabel is in the mix for the Jets. I told you a couple of weeks ago he’s interested I think they’re interested.’ ‘I think Vrabel, Aaron Glenn, & Ben Johnson are the names to really… pic.twitter.com/IxW7BpNfTw — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 19, 2024

In a mailbag segment for Sports Illustrated, NFL Insider Albert Breer was asked by a fan to predict who will be the next head coach of the Jets.

“I like Aaron Glenn or Vrabel for the job. I think they need that type of leader—one who’ll have the personality to come in and get everyone to forget about the franchise’s wayward history, and recreate who the team is, like Campbell did in Detroit,” Breer said.

Interestingly both candidates come from primarily defensive backgrounds. That has been the Jets’ calling card since Woody Johnson bought the team back in 2000. Every head coach that Johnson has hired except Adam Gase were defensive guys.

Vrabel has been a head coach before and he did it at an extremely high level for the Tennessee Titans. While Glenn would be a bag of mystery as a first-time head coach.