Jets Abruptly Fire Joe Douglas: ‘A Full House Cleaning’

The New York Jets have completely hit the reset button and we haven’t even reached the end of the 2024 season.

Connor Hughes of SNY shared on social media that the Jets have fired general manager Joe Douglas.

Douglas’ six-year contract was set to expire at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Jets owner Woody Johnson decided not to wait it out and instead made a change as the team headed into the bye week.

“First [head] coach Robert Saleh, now Douglas. A full house cleaning,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added on X previously Twitter.

Douglas Isn’t Expected to Be out of a Job for Long

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo said the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles “and other teams think highly of Joe Douglas. Out as Jets GM, but sure to find his next role in the NFL in short order.”

On X previously Twitter, uStadium reported on November 16 that Douglas had already “started looking for real estate in the Baltimore area.” That was in anticipation of the Jets and Douglas parting ways this offseason when his contract expired.

Douglas was hired in June of 2019. The Jets finished with a 30-64 record under Douglas’ leadership. During his tenure, the Jets never made the playoffs nor did they ever have a winning season, as Jets analyst Joe Caporoso pointed out on social media.

Social Media Reacts to Douglas Being Fired by the Jets

The Jets have had one winning season over the last 14 seasons (including this year). This team and franchise is broken and they desperately need someone with a vision to take this thing over.

“You’ve got a situation where it’s a tough job in a tough market with a tough organization with a tough owner who is obviously a little bit unhappy with the way things are going right now,” ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter told Pat McAfee on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, November 19.

“Obvious question with Douglas: Why now? It was widely assumed this would happen at the end of the season. My understanding is Woody Johnson came to the conclusion that he wanted a new GM and felt sooner was better than later because of all that goes into a GM search — internal and external conversations, etc. It might have been awkward going through that process with a sitting GM,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained.

The biggest reason Douglas failed with the Jets is because he got the quarterback position wrong every step of the way.

Zach Wilson is one of the biggest busts in NFL history. After that failed he tried to swing big for future Hall of Fame QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers blew out his Achilles and he wasn’t the same in 2024.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Douglas tried to solve that problem and failed whether it was the draft or free agency or trade. Now the Jets, with a clean slate, will hire a new regime whose job will be to solve the quarterback conundrum and get this team back to winning ways.