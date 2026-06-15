Jets Extend OL Joe Tippmann on Multi-Year Deal: Report

The New York Jets have locked in another piece of their young core.

The Jets signed offensive lineman Joe Tippmann “on a big, new 4-year extension,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport posted.

“One of the game’s top young guards gets paid, as the Jets are set to lock up another core player,” Rapoport added.

The phrasing of Rapoport’s tweet implies that this four-year extension will be added to the final year of Tippmann’s rookie deal.

In other words, Tippmann should be under team control through the 2030 season. He would be scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in the 2031 offseason.

Financial Details of Tippmann’s Extension

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed that it is a four-year, $62 million deal that includes $31 million “in new money guarantees.”

That new contract pays him $15.5 million per season. According to Over The Cap, that makes Tippmann the No. 8 highest-paid right guard in the NFL based on that new annual salary.

Top Social Media Reactions

“Tippmann has handled over 2,100 snaps the last two seasons while settling nicely into RG in 2025. The Jets wisely have a long-term trio on their offensive line of him, [Armand] Membou, and [Olu] Fashanu in place,” Connor Rogers of NBC Sports posted.

Tippmann has handled over 2,100 snaps the last two seasons while settling nicely into RG in 2025. The #Jets wisely have a long-term trio on their offensive line of him, Membou and Fashanu in place. https://t.co/3Wjo2HWnNm — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) June 15, 2026

“Tippmann now ranks 15th among guards in APY. He’s signed through 2030. There’s no guaranteed money in the final two years of the deal,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Tippmann now ranks 15th among guards in APY. He’s signed through 2030. There’s no guaranteed money in the final two years of the deal. https://t.co/7MBJQwG630 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 15, 2026

“Wow — didn’t see this one coming. Big new extension for Jets & Joe Tippmann,” NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY said.

Wow — didn’t see this one coming. Big new extension for #Jets & Joe Tippmann. https://t.co/zXoPTKg3Ly — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 15, 2026

The Jets Continue to Keep Their Own

Tippmann, 25, won’t turn 26 until next offseason.

The former Wisconsin product originally entered the league as the No. 43 overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

He has appeared in 50 games and has made 48 starts during his NFL career.

Tippmann just completed his third season in the pros. After that happens, players are eligible to receive a contract extension for the first time in their NFL career. He had one year left on his rookie contract.

From an outside perspective, this was a hard contract to prognosticate.

Tippmann started his career as a guard for the Jets because they had veteran Connor McGovern in the lineup at center. When McGovern was put aside, Tippmann became the new center.

Tippmann was set to continue that journey until a devastating injury hit the trenches. Alijah Vera-Tucker was ruled out for the season days before Week 1 in 2025. The Jets called an audible at the line of scrimmage. They kicked Tippmann to right guard and inserted Josh Myers at center.

Tippmann has split his time between center (1,720 snaps) and right guard (1,243 snaps) during his three years in the league, per Pro Football Focus.

Do you pay him as a guard? Do you pay him as a center? If you choose one position or the other, how much do you pay him? With such a limited sample size, it is challenging to project the value of that player accurately.

Despite those many questions, the Jets were able to lock him in for the foreseeable future.