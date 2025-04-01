Hi, Subscriber

Jets Put $8.3 Million Starter Firmly on Notice After Free Agency Signing

Joe Tippmann, Jets
Joe Tippmann has been the starting center for the New York Jets for the last season and a half.

Heading into year number three, that job security may come into question.

“Interestingly, [Jets general manager Darren] Mougey made it seem like Tippmann isn’t locked in as the starting center, saying free-agent signee Josh Myers (56 career starts) will push him for playing time,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

“We signed Josh Myers, he is going to compete to push Tippmann,” Mougey said at the Annual League Meetings.

Tippmann, 24, has two years remaining on his $8.3 million rookie contract. He is scheduled to be a free agent in 2027.

Myers Provides Legitimate Competition for Tippmann

The Jets signed Myers to a one-year deal for $2 million with all of it guaranteed. Over the last four seasons, the former Ohio State product has served as the full-time starting center for the Green Bay Packers.

Myers entered the league as the No. 62 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in and started 56 games during his NFL career to date.

Myers has Tippmann beat in experience, but the youngster has performed better when you look at the analytics.

Tippmann has been a far superior run blocker compared to Myers. He received a 77.3 run block grade in 2024, which ranked eighth best in the NFL among centers, per Pro Football Focus.

In that same category, Myers finished with a 52.2 run block grade in 2024, which ranked 54th in the league among centers, per PFF.

However, Myers was a slightly better pass protector (64.9 pass block grade) this past season, which ranked 27th at his position, per PFF. Tippmann was slightly worse in pass protection (63.1 pass block grade), which ranked 39th at the center spot, per PFF.

Tippmann’s overall 73.4 grade was the eighth best at his position in 2024. Myers’ 55.7 overall grade was the 46th best at center.

Don’t Anticipate an OL Shakeup in the Starting Rotation

While Mougey seemingly put Tippmann on notice with his comments, it would be surprising if the “Wisconsin Waterfall” wasn’t the starting center for the Jets in 2025.

Tippmann is a better overall player, he is young (24), and there is continuity with him at the center position.

Myers has been a starting center for two Packers playoff teams. He has a ton of starting experience and will be the primary backup at the center spot.

What Mougey’s comments really mean is that a new era has arrived on 1 Jets Drive, built on competition.

“This team is going to be built on competition. Listen, just because you’re [No.] one on the depth chart, that is all written in pencil. This league is about competition, and the elite athletes thrive on that,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said at the Annual League Meetings. “There is going to be competition … every position on this team will have competition.”

