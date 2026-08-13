Jon Gruden Makes Bold Statement on New York Jets Before 2026 Season

In Aaron Glenn’s first season as the New York Jets head coach last season, they finished dead last in the AFC East with a 3-14 record.

Now, heading into Year 2, the Jets boast a lot of talent, especially up front with their offensive line and some of the additions they made through free agency and the draft. However, their 2026 outlook remains a bit dim.

However, former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden had a bold statement when asked if “there’s any hope for the Jets.”

Gruden Breaks Down the 2026 Jets

Gruden seems to believe in not only Glenn but also a lot of the talent the team has across both sides of the ball.

He didn’t predict that New York would make a postseason run, but he did highlight the one-year turnaround the New England Patriots had, going from 4-13 to the Super Bowl, as well as the Chicago Bears’ drastic turnaround last year, which saw them reach the Divisional Round.

“There is,” Gruden said when asked if the Jets have any hope. “All these people that criticize Aaron Glenn, no way. He’s doing the same thing out there that Dan Campbell did with the Lions. You’ve got to restore the roar before you can kick the door down.

“They got rid of some players that for whatever reason… high picks too… I know Geno Smith makes people roll their eyes but two years ago he’s in the Pro Bowl. They’re going to be competitive. They brought in DeMario Davis at linebacker, Minkah Fitzpatrick… they’ve got a hell of an offensive line now… and Breece Hall will slam it down your face.

“And I’m telling you… the AFC East the Patriots went from 4-13 to the Super Bowl… Miami’s got a whole new team. I just think the Jets… give the guy a chance.”

“Is there any hope for the Jets?” -Big Cat “Yes there is” -Jon Gruden pic.twitter.com/AhehQUq4PW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2026

Jets’ 2026 Outlook

The Jets are going to be competitive defensively, and they certainly have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL.

At the end of the day, their season may very well rest on the shoulders of quarterback Geno Smith and how he performs.

New York needs to find a way to get running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq the football. Whether Smith is the guy is probably the Jets’ biggest question mark, at least offensively, entering the 2026 season.