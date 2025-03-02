Jets Blamed for QB Jordan Travis’ Season Ending Injury Setback

Jordan Travis was forced to miss his entire rookie season with the New York Jets due to an injury setback.

Travis’ agent has come out and blamed the team for causing this.

“His rehab with the Jets was not the best,” his agent, Deiric Jackson, told ESPN’s Rich Cimini. “They tried to rush him. It was too fast. There was pressure on the coaching staff and they tried to get him going sooner than the timeline really was. That caused the setback, and we had to shut him down completely.”

Travis suffered “a fractured and dislocated ankle that also stretched some ligaments” during his final season at Florida State, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Despite the serious nature of this injury, orthopedist Dr. Robert Anderson, who performed the surgery, expected Travis to be cleared by his rookie training camp in late July he revealed to Pelissero on April 24, 2024.

Travis never participated in a practice for the Jets during his rookie campaign.

Travis’ agent “declined to specify the nature of the setback, though it’s believed that Travis experienced swelling and soreness in his surgically repaired left ankle,” Cimini said. “The Jets defended their position, with a team spokesman saying they adhered to the rehab plan created by Travis’ surgeon, orthopedist Robert Anderson.”

Jets Were Very Hush Hush on Travis’ Rehab From Surgery

Play

Throughout the offseason and 2024 regular season, the Jets were pretty tight-lipped on how Travis was doing and an expected return timeline.

That changed on November 27 2024 when then-interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich revealed that Travis’ season was over.

“I try to make it a point every day to check in with him [to] see how he is doing. He is doing good, he is in a good mental space. I know it hasn’t gone exactly how they thought it would, so still struggling through a few things here and there,” Ulbrich explained. “I don’t know that [when asked if Travis has a chance to come off the NFI list]. At this point just because there have been some setbacks, I don’t see the need to really rush it. We have to really protect this guy because he has a real future.”

Sad news: it sounds like #Jets rookie QB Jordan Travis won’t suit up this season because of complications from his gruesome fracture injury in college. ‘Physically I know it hasn’t gone exactly as they thought it would so still struggling with a few things here & there,’ interim… pic.twitter.com/TfUXT7PhSm — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 27, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jets Fans Receive Long-Awaited Good News on Travis With Injury Update

Despite all of these problems in Travis’ past, his agent revealed to Cimini that the former FSU product “should be ready to go for the 2025 season.” “I’m optimistic,” Travis’ agent revealed to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Cimini described Travis as a “wild card” and a mystery man on the Jets’ QB depth chart because he didn’t practice or play in a game this past season. “The new staff is said to be excited about working with him,” Cimini revealed.

The Jets only have three quarterbacks currently on the roster heading into free agency: Travis, Tyrod Taylor, and Adrian Martinez. Aaron Rodgers will be officially released from the roster when the new league year kicks off on March 12.

“The past 15 months have been physically and mentally taxing for Travis, who spent his rookie year on the non-football injury list. The hope was to get him on the practice field at some point, but that never materialized,” Cimini added.

Travis spent six years at the collegiate level between Louisville and Florida State. During that tenure, he appeared in 49 games. Travis finished with 8,715 passing yards, a 66 touchdown to 20 interception ratio, and completed 62% of his passes.

He ended up finishing 5th in the Heisman voting in his final year in college.

The former FSU product is 24 and he will turn 25 ahead of his second season in the NFL.