Insider Provides Grim Update on Injured Jets Rookie

Things aren’t looking good for New York Jets rookie quarterback Jordan Travis.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Thursday, July 25 that JT “is going to take a little bit more time than we were hoping” [in his rehab from an injury in college].

Rich Cimini of ESPN who was in attendance for Saleh’s media availability bluntly said that it, “Sounds like it’ll be a long time before we see rookie QB Jordan Travis on the field … In the spring, they thought Travis could be ready for training camp. Now he’s on the non-football list … and could be there for some time.”

Sounds like it’ll be a long time before we see rookie QB Jordan Travis on the field. Travis, coming off horrific leg injury in college, needs more time to rehab, per Saleh. This is why the #Jets signed a fourth QB (Ben Bryant). In the spring, they thought Travis could be ready… — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 25, 2024

Part of the Risk With Selecting Travis During the 2024 NFL Draft

The only reason Travis was still on the board late in the fifth round of April’s draft was his health status.

Travis suffered a gruesome leg fracture on November, 18 against North Alabama. That injury happened very late in his final season at Florida State. The injury muddied up Travis’ draft stock heading into the evaluation period.

The former Seminoles product wasn’t able to do a whole heck of a lot pre-draft which left teams with less information than they’d like. New York displayed confidence early on in the process that Travis could make good time on his recovery but they might have been a bit optimistic.

The good news is Travis was always unlikely to play in 2024. Gang Green has Aaron Rodgers as QB1 and Tyrod Taylor as a reliable QB2. This was always going to be a redshirt year.

However there was some hope that he could get some reps during training camp and even some preseason games, but that is in jeopardy based on his current rehab schedule.

If the injuries prevent him from returning soon, the Jets could decide to redshirt him by placing him on injured reserve and ruling him out for the 2024 season. If New York did that, they would have to find a new QB3 for the upcoming campaign.

The only two options on the roster for that role are Andrew Peasley and Ben Bryant. Both players joined the team as undrafted free-agent rookie passers this offseason.

Based on the injury issues last year at the position, it wouldn’t be surprising if the team decided to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Rodgers Lights up First Jets Open Practice to the Fans

Vintage Rodgers was back on Thursday, July 25.

“All told, Rodgers completed 9 of 12 passes in 11-on-11 and went 4-for-4 in seven-on-seven,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic documented.

He showed a nice combo platter of things throughout practice that makes you think a special season could be incoming.

One of the concerns with a 40-year-old quarterback coming off of a torn Achilles is a potential loss of movement skills. However, A-Rod got on the move on multiple occasions throughout practice and hasn’t seemed to lose a step.

It’s important to note the full pads aren’t on until Monday, July 29 and even then quarterbacks won’t be hit in practice but these are all promising signs.