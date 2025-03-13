Hi, Subscriber

Jets $3.5 Million Free Agent Signing Hints at Major Changes

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Josh Myers, Packers
Getty
Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Josh Myers reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

The New York Jets made a curious addition in free agency on Wednesday, March 12.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that former Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers signed a one-year $3.5 million contract with the Jets.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic says his contract “indicates” he will be a backup but that is still to be determined. The $3.5 million annual salary would place Myers No. 16 among the highest paid centers in football, per Over The Cap.

Maybe all Myers will be for the Jets is a backup, but in the NFL he has exclusively played the center position (3,479 career snaps), per Pro Football Focus. That has raised questions about some potential musical chairs on the offensive line for the Jets this offseason.

Eyebrows Raised on Social Media

“Love the signing of Josh Myers. Makes me think AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] is moving to RT [right tackle],” former Jets player and current NFL analyst Leger Douzable said on social media.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Myers has exclusively played the center position during his four years in the NFL and three years in college.

Speaking of college, Myers crossed over for two seasons with new Jets quarterback Justin Fields at Ohio State.

However before going to the college ranks, Myers earned first-team All-Ohio honors as a junior and senior at guard. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein revealed that Myers ranked “among the top five guard recruits in the country.”

The Jets have options. Myers could just fill in as the backup center. They could make him the starter at center and flip Joe Tippmann to guard. Tippmann started his NFL career with the Jets as a guard (199 snaps) before eventually taking over the center duties. That would open up the door for AVT to kick out to right tackle.

Vera-Tucker has played right tackle at the NFL level (333 total snaps).

“Alijah Vera-Tucker played all 56 snaps at *right tackle* today: 0 sacks allowed, 0 QB hits surrendered, 0 hurries per PFF. He’s simply great wherever he has to play,” NBC Sports draft analyst Connor Rogers said in October of 2022.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No Matter How You Slice It, the Jets Got Great Value

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Myers “at minimum [is] good depth” for the Jets.

Myers, 26, has appeared in and started 56 games during his NFL career. Rosenblatt left the door open that the Jets could be doing “some shuffling” on the offensive line this offseason.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets $3.5 Million Free Agent Signing Hints at Major Changes

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x