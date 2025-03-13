Jets $3.5 Million Free Agent Signing Hints at Major Changes

The New York Jets made a curious addition in free agency on Wednesday, March 12.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that former Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers signed a one-year $3.5 million contract with the Jets.

Former #Packers center Josh Myers has agreed to terms with the #Jets on a one-year, $3.5-million deal, per source. Four-year starter in Green Bay back with Justin Fields, his Ohio State teammate. pic.twitter.com/uqdPjskyYu — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2025

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic says his contract “indicates” he will be a backup but that is still to be determined. The $3.5 million annual salary would place Myers No. 16 among the highest paid centers in football, per Over The Cap.

Maybe all Myers will be for the Jets is a backup, but in the NFL he has exclusively played the center position (3,479 career snaps), per Pro Football Focus. That has raised questions about some potential musical chairs on the offensive line for the Jets this offseason.

Eyebrows Raised on Social Media

“Love the signing of Josh Myers. Makes me think AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker] is moving to RT [right tackle],” former Jets player and current NFL analyst Leger Douzable said on social media.

Love the signing of Josh Myers. Makes me think AVT is moving to RT — Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) March 12, 2025

Myers has exclusively played the center position during his four years in the NFL and three years in college.

Speaking of college, Myers crossed over for two seasons with new Jets quarterback Justin Fields at Ohio State.

However before going to the college ranks, Myers earned first-team All-Ohio honors as a junior and senior at guard. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein revealed that Myers ranked “among the top five guard recruits in the country.”

The Jets have options. Myers could just fill in as the backup center. They could make him the starter at center and flip Joe Tippmann to guard. Tippmann started his NFL career with the Jets as a guard (199 snaps) before eventually taking over the center duties. That would open up the door for AVT to kick out to right tackle.

Vera-Tucker has played right tackle at the NFL level (333 total snaps).

“Alijah Vera-Tucker played all 56 snaps at *right tackle* today: 0 sacks allowed, 0 QB hits surrendered, 0 hurries per PFF. He’s simply great wherever he has to play,” NBC Sports draft analyst Connor Rogers said in October of 2022.

Alijah Vera-Tucker played all 56 snaps at *right tackle* today 0 sacks allowed, 0 QB hits surrendered, 0 hurries per PFF He’s simply great wherever he has to play https://t.co/uRUXUHaC37 — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) October 9, 2022

No Matter How You Slice It, the Jets Got Great Value

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said Myers “at minimum [is] good depth” for the Jets.

Myers, 26, has appeared in and started 56 games during his NFL career. Rosenblatt left the door open that the Jets could be doing “some shuffling” on the offensive line this offseason.

The Jets are signing Packers center Josh Myers per @JFowlerESPN . He started 50 games over the last three years and has only played center in the NFL. Interesting signing. At minimum good depth — unless the Jets are doing some shuffling. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 12, 2025

