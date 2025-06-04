New WR Josh Reynolds Reveals the Biggest Reason He Came to the Jets

Josh Reynolds has seen what Aaron Glenn is capable of doing, and he thinks he can do it for the New York Jets.

The new Jets wide receiver addressed the New York media for the first time and stated that it was Glenn who helped convince him to jump from to the Jets in free agency.

Reynolds signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Jets after splitting his 2024 season with the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars. Reynolds, who is about to enter is ninth NFL season, spent three seasons with Glenn as a member of the Detroit Lions, for whom Glenn was the defensive coordinator.

Reynolds, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round in 2017, had 1,393 yards and 10 of his 20-career NFL touchdowns in his three seasons with Glenn in Detroit.

Why Did Josh Reynolds Sign With The Jets?

Reynolds had signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos but only played five games after he sustained a broken finger and was shot in Denver last October.

Denver put him on waivers, and the Jaguars claimed him. But they released him in March. When Glenn and the Jets came calling, Reynolds knew he wanted to join the team.

“I think the biggest thing was coach Glenn,” Reynolds said, a smile forming on his face, during a press conference Tuesday. “I knew what kind of coach, what kind of person he was. I knew what kind of culture he was going to bring here. I knew it fit well with the Jets, so I was excited to be a part of [the Jets].”

Reynolds had his best seasons with the Lions, who claimed him off waivers in November 2021. He helped Detroit win its first playoff game in 32 years and reach the NFC Championship Game in 2023 by putting the Lions ahead for good with a touchdown in their 31-23 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional-round playoffs that year.

Reynolds said he expects Glenn to continue being a straight shooter, which is a big reason why he appreciates the first-year Jets coach.

“He’s gonna tell you what he means, and he’s going to tell you what he expects,” Reynolds said. Then when asked what the culture will entail, Reynolds said “Hard work. I’m not gonna use grit, but it is grit. If we get hit in the mouth, we’re going to get back up and hit you back.”

What Did Josh Reynolds Say About Being With The New York Jets?

Reynolds is not a superstar receiver, but he is a solid No. 3 or No. 4 option, which is the role he played in the high-octane Detroit receiver room.

“I’m here for whatever they need me for,” Reynolds said. “If its [the No.] 2 or [No.] 3 [receiver spot]. I’m here to help the team win.”

The Jets turned over their offense by adding quarterback Justin Fields and receivers like Reynolds and Tyler Johnson. So far Reynolds has seen good things from Fields, the former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears who will be playing for his third team in as many seasons.

“He can throw it,” Reynolds said. “He’s got a beautiful ball. He’s a smart quarterback. He’s picking up this offense pretty fast, and it’s not easy. I’m excited to see how he’s going to develop.”