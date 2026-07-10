Well Traveled Ex-Patriots QB Named Option for Jets

Perhaps the latter stages of free agency can solve the New York Jets’ QB problems.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic named former New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs as an option for the team to consider this offseason.

“Once upon a time, there were some upset that the Jets didn’t trade for the ‘Passtronaut.’ After a fun few games with the Vikings in 2023, he came back down to earth. He has started 15 games, though only one since that season. He has thrown for 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions and would probably be an upgrade over who the Jets have,” Rosenblatt wrote.

Dobbs Has Been Around the Block

The term “well-traveled” is still probably an understatement to describe Dobbs’ career at the NFL level.

The former Tennessee product entered the league as the No. 135 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Dobbs spent the first three years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick. After spending a year with the team, he was waived and then immediately picked back up by the Steelers, where he spent an additional two seasons.

From 2022 through 2025, Dobbs spent time on seven NFL teams, including two stints with the Cleveland Browns:

Across that wild nine-year journey in the NFL, Dobbs has appeared in 27 games and has made 15 starts. With those opportunities, Dobbs has completed 62.8% of his passes, has thrown for 3,346 passing yards, and has a 17 touchdown to 15 interception ratio.

Dobbs also possesses a sneaky run game. He has toted the rock 110 times for 515 rushing yards, and he has scored eight touchdowns on the ground.

Random fun fact: He has worn four different jersey numbers at the NFL level: No. 5, No. 9, No. 11, and No. 15.

An Interesting Player

Dobbs, 31, will turn 32 at the tail end of the 2026 season.

On top of playing at the highest level of football, Dobbs is also a rocket scientist.

“A highly touted college football prospect who majored in aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee,” Brandon Parker of the NFLPA wrote.

“Since being drafted into the NFL in 2017, Dobbs has deftly managed to further his football career while continuing his pursuit of rocket science. [In 2019], the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback spent a month at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of the NFLPA Externship, an experience that culminated with him being on site for the historic SpaceX launch to the International Space Station,” Parker explained.

Dobbs is the combination of brains and brawn.

The best part about him from a Jets’ perspective is that he is an unrestricted free agent. If the team wanted to add him, they could make that move immediately. Some of the other options at quarterback that have been discussed this offseason are trade targets.

Those types of moves are harder to project because there are so many variables involved. What is the compensation? Would the team even be willing to move that player? How many other teams would be interested in that player’s services?