26-Year-Old Free Agent ‘Name to Watch’ for Jets After Surge of New Money

The New York Jets could look to add another defensive back to the safety room.

NFL Insider Matt Lombardo told me on “Boy Green Daily” that former Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon is a “name to watch” for the Jets in free agency.

“Julian Blackmon is fascinating. A safety who averages around 80 tackles per year. Only 26 years old, so he fits the 30-and-under club that Aaron Glenn is building on that roster,” Lombardo said. “If you can bolster the secondary, there is that symbiotic relationship where the pass rush is going to be more effective because you’re being stingier on the back end.”

The #Jets have an influx of new cash, one way they could use it is by adding an outside free agent. #NFL Insider Matt Lombardo told me that former #Colts safety Julian Blackmon is a ‘name to watch’ for NYJ. 👀 🎥 Boy Green Daily #JetUp LINK: https://t.co/lyAYoVBQmu pic.twitter.com/r3cQodUUsQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 2, 2025

Blackmon Would Be a Fun Addition to the Jets Defense

Blackmon, 26, spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Colts. He originally entered the league as the No. 85 overall pick in the third round.

Across his five seasons with the team, Blackmon has appeared in 66 games and has made 62 starts. With those opportunities, Blackmon has registered 300 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 21 pass deflections, four fumble recoveries, 13 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

The Jets desperately need players on the defensive side of the ball who can create takeaways. Blackmon has done that consistently. Over the last two seasons, he has totaled seven of his 10 career interceptions.

Pro Football Focus expected Blackmon to hit it big in free agency. Blackmon was projected to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with $11 million guaranteed.

“Blackmon returned to playing almost exclusively a deep safety role after lining up a lot more in the box and slot in 2023. His three interceptions in 2024 gives him seven over the past two seasons. However, a year after Blackmon ranked tied for sixth among safeties with 30 defensive stops, he ranked outside the top 50 with just 12 in 2024, in large part due to his alignment. Blackmon may be a jack of all trades and a master of none, but he’s a good football player,” PFF wrote in his profile.

Despite those projections, Blackmon remains a free agent at this late stage of the offseason.

Jets Received an Influx of Cash in the Middle of the Summer

NFL Insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team shared on social media that the Jets received a financial boost.

Earlier in the offseason, the Jets designated quarterback Aaron Rodgers and linebacker C.J. Mosley as pre-June 1 cut designations. Those decisions allowed the Jets to split the dead cap hits for both players over two years. However, the Jets wouldn’t receive the financial benefit of that choice until June.

Meirov revealed that the Jets received $13.5 million this week.

The following NFL teams are gaining cap space on Monday as a result of prior post-June 1 cuts made this offseason: – #Jets: $13.5M (CJ Mosley and Aaron Rodgers) – #Eagles: $6.4M (Darius Slay and James Bradberry) – #Ravens: $6.3M (Justin Tucker and Marcus Williams) – #49ers:… pic.twitter.com/mQCGRcErV4 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2025

According to Over The Cap, the Jets now have $36.7 million in cap space, which is the fourth most in the NFL.

That provides the Jets’ optionality. They can save that money for a rainy day when or if an injury hits at some point this season. Perhaps they could utilize those funds to extend some of their young stars on the roster. Or they could seek outside reinforcers, like Blackmon, with those financial resources.