Jets QB Justin Fields Ignored Aaron Rodgers Steelers Signing

Aaron Rodgers finally signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week took the NFL world by storm.

However, New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields didn’t seem to notice it.

Three hours after the Rodgers-Steelers news broke on social media that he was signing a one-year deal, Fields made a social media post of his own.

“nyjets @ work 💼,” Fields shared an image of him throwing a football at Jets OTAs to his Instagram story on Thursday, June 5.

#Jets QB Justin Fields’ first post since the news broke that Aaron Rodgers is signing w/ the #Steelers. Unsurprisingly he remains focused on football not the revenge game storylines. 📸 justnfields on IG #JetUp #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/r7KdZn0GBM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 5, 2025

Fields Brings a Level of Consistency the Jets Haven’t Seen at QB

Fields has been a level-headed guy since joining the Jets back in free agency. Never too high or too low.

When the NFL world was strongly reacting to the schedule makers putting Jets versus Steelers in Week 1, Fields just went about his day.

“Uhm… that’s who we play Week 1. Wasn’t really a thought to that,” Fields said when asked for his initial thoughts about playing his old team in the season opener.

He was asked a follow-up by a media member, if there’s any extra juice to this matchup, he quickly responded no.

“I’ve heard him give that exact press conference 30 times. That is just how he is with the Bears, the Steelers: the sky is the limit for this offense, I’m very excited to get better, and I say this as a compliment I really do think right here [pointing to his head], he is someone who is wired for New York because he is not going to say squat,” Kyle Brandt explained on “Good Morning Football.”

“I’ve seen that guy get thrown around the field, completely disrespected physically, battered with the Bears, he doesn’t throw his mouthguard, he doesn’t point at the linemen, he keeps his mouth shut and goes to work,” Brandt added.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that a different attitude from prior quarterbacks will translate to wins, but it will lessen the noise around the team, which will be a refreshing change from the last two seasons.

Jets Listed as a Top Team ‘Under the Microscope’

“It’s been a lot the last two years, and one of the many things new coach Aaron Glenn has already done is reduce the volume around this team, in part by deciding to move on immediately from Aaron Rodgers. There’s some talent on this team — another way to reduce drama would be to get cracking on extensions for Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson — and nobody there views this as a rebuild. But the first goal, from the top of the organization to the bottom, has to be to make headlines only for what happens on the field,” Judy Battista wrote for the NFL Media Group.

Head coach Aaron Glenn has said that now isn’t the time for expectations or Super Bowl chatter. The Jets haven’t earned the right for any of those kinds of conversations.

To put it bluntly, the Jets have been downright awful for the better part of a decade and a half.

It’s time for the Jets to worry about themselves and not the newspaper headlines. Allow your play on the field to do the talking.

In Week 1, the Jets will have a chance to make a loud statement when they welcome Rodgers and the Steelers to town.