Jets Top QB Target Leaks out With Free Agency Days Away

The New York Jets have their top target at the quarterback position in sight ahead of free agency.

“I think Justin Fields is the No. 1 target,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said on the “Flight Plan” podcast. “A lot of reporters, local and national, have said it’s probably the Jets or the Steelers [in the Fields sweepstakes]. I don’t think they are the only ones that are interested but I think it’s going to come down to whether Fields wants to re-up with the Steelers.”

“I do think [the Jets] have a real shot” at signing Fields, Rosenblatt added.

Insider Reveals What Fields’ Contract Could Look Like With the Jets

Many of the names the Jets have been considering at the quarterback position have been uninspiring like Carson Wentz and Marcus Mariota.

Older veterans well past their prime who have transitioned into long-term backup roles. You already know what those players are at this stage of their career.

The same can’t be said for a guy like Fields. He is only 26 years of age and still has a chance to be something in the NFL.

“Justin Fields is interesting because he has some upside, he is exceptionally mobile, he brings that dimension to your offense, and he’s a former high draft pick,” Cimini explained on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

“Unlike Chicago, he went to Pittsburgh and he played under center and he did a lot of play-action passing. Those are two staples in this Tanner Engstrand offense. There was no quarterback in the league who played under center more and did more play-action passing last year than Jared Goff. So if you’re going to play offense for the Jets, I think you’re going to need to do those two things,” Cimini explained on the podcast. “That’s why I think Fields could be a possibility. He has struggled from the pocket over the years, we know that, but all things considered, he might be the best guy out there. So don’t be surprised if the Jets sign Justin Fields to something like a two-year $20 million contract.”

Fields was traded to the Steelers this past season from the Bears. He ended up starting six games going 4-2. During that stretch, Fields had 10 total touchdowns to just one interception.

However, in Week 7 the Steelers benched Fields and went to veteran Russell Wilson for the rest of the season.