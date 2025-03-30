Jets Make Announcement on QB Justin Fields Ahead of Draft

There will be zero drama with the New York Jets quarterback competition in 2025.

General manager Darren Mougey announced at the Annual League Meetings that Justin Fields will be QB1 on Sunday, March 30.

“He is the starter, but Tyrod [Taylor] is going to be right on his heels. Tyrod is a pro’s pro. He is really going to be a great asset for Justin in the quarterback room. Tyrod has been around the league for a long time. He knows what it takes to prepare and to prep for this league and be ready to play. I think he is going to be a really great asset to Justin in the room,” Mougey explained.

GM Darren Mougey confirmed to @Connor_J_Hughes that Justin Fields is the #Jets starting QB. No surprise there. There were $40 million reasons why he was starting over Tyrod Taylor & a competition would have simply been coach speak. 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp pic.twitter.com/5xqbeQOGd6 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 30, 2025

Not Very Surprising News Coming out of 1 Jets Drive

While head coach Aaron Glenn’s motto is “compete”, this specific competition in question wasn’t up for debate.

This offseason, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year deal for $40 million with $30 million of that guaranteed. Taylor, on the other hand is heading into the final year of his $12 million contract he signed last offseason.

It was obvious to everyone that if this was propped up as a competition, it would have been fugazi in nature. So instead the Jets have come right out and just shot us straight.

“I think that is the right decision for the Jets. It could have gone the open quarterback competition route, but I don’t necessarily know if that is the best way to do things because now offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand knows the exact offense that he is going to try to design,” Connor Hughes of SNY explained.

Justin Fields is QB1 for the #Jets. Smart move committing to him early. There’s no question what this team’s vision now is. pic.twitter.com/vcOVqL7bt1 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 30, 2025

Now the Jets Can Fully Get Fields Ready for Takeoff in 2025

The former Ohio State product showed promise during his six starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

He went 4-2 and set new career bests in passer rating (93.3), completion percentage (65.8%), and interception percentage (0.6%).

Despite all of those notches in his belt, the Steelers still benched him in the middle of the 2024 campaign. Throughout his brief NFL career thus far, Fields has displayed inconsistencies in several key areas as a passer.

It’ll be up to new Jets OC Tanner Engstrand to design the perfect offense to maximize the untapped potential that lies beneath the surface.

“Fields is a little bit of a unicorn. He is not a traditional drop-back quarterback. He is someone who still needs to improve his processing and reading of defenses but the skill and talent is absolutely there. You just need to design and orchestrate an offense that works for that skill set. That is exactly what Engstrand and the Jets can begin to do,” Hughes said.