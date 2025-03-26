Former NFL GM Predicts Jets Will Add Elite OL Protection for Justin Fields

The New York Jets are ready to improve the trenches around new quarterback Justin Fields.

Longtime former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum recently predicted in his mock draft for ESPN that the green and white will do just that by selecting LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell with the No. 7 overall pick.

“Campbell would be a perfect bookend opposite last year’s first-round pick, Olu Fashanu. Even though he played left tackle at LSU, he can slide to the right side in New York. His shorter arms (32⅝ inches) wouldn’t be as much of a concern there. Campbell allowed only two sacks over his final two seasons, and while arm length is important, his tape is too good and too consistent to pass on here. This would be a good move for the Jets, who signed quarterback Justin Fields and now have to make sure the right players are in place around him,” Tannenbaum said.

You Can Never Go Wrong by Adding More O-Linemen to the Mix

Building up the trenches is always a sound football strategy. The Jets have four of their five O-Line starters locked in for next season. A big question looms at right tackle.

Morgan Moses held down that fort last year, but he bolted to the New England Patriots in free agency on a three-year deal for $24 million.

In free agency the Jets signed veteran offensive tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a one-year deal for $1.3 million with only $757,500 of that guaranteed. That is backup money, but he has big boy starting experience in his recent past.

During his seven years in the pros, Okorafor has appeared in 78 games and has made 60 starts. From 2020 through 2022, Okorafor was the full time starting right tackle for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Jets played in a game on Sunday he would be the starting right tackle. The Jets do not have a game for another five plus months. At a minimum Okorafor is solid depth and at best he will be competing for the starting job come camp time.

There Are Some Issues With Campbell

The Jets need a right tackle. Does Campbell fit that bill?

Throughout his collegiate career at LSU, Campbell started in 38 games all of those coming at left tackle, per NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

Campbell measured in at 6-foot-6 and tipped the scales at 319 pounds at the NFL combine. The arm length was measured in at 32 5/8″. However his wingspan is listed at 77 2/8″ which is ranked in the zero percentile for offensive tackles since 1999. In other words, there hasn’t been an offensive tackle with that short of a wingspan in over 26 years and potentially longer.

That has led to speculation that Campbell could kick inside to guard or center at the NFL level. If that transition inevitably happens, Campbell’s draft stock would be affected. Typically offensive tackles, specifically left tackles, get drafted a lot higher than right tackles and interior offensive line prospects.

The Jets have every other starting role filled out on the O-Line outside of right tackle. If Campbell can’t survive at offensive tackle, then it would behoove the Jets to opt for a different option at the top of the draft.