Justin Fields Responds to Awkward Jets QB Draft Questions

Justin Fields has already been crowned as the QB1 for the New York Jets.

However, that hasn’t stopped speculation that the team could decide to take a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of April’s draft. On Wednesday, April 9, Fields was asked a hypothetical question about what his reaction would be if the Jets took a passer during the 2025 NFL draft.

“I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions, but like I said, I’m willing to teach, but I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions,” Fields said.

Justin Fields was asked about the possibility of the #Jets taking a QB in the 2025 #NFLDraft & then mentoring that guy: ‘I don’t really like to answer rhetorical questions but like I said I’m willing to teach but I’m not really interested in rhetorical questions.’ He meant… pic.twitter.com/waEMFSNzM4 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 10, 2025

Insider Provides Update on Jets QB Plans in Draft

“Of course, a lot of talk is about quarterback. So everyone sort of wonders are the Jets gonna somehow take a quarterback at [pick No.] seven in round one? My sense is they probably will not. Now it’s the draft, everyone lies, who knows, but it’s hard to imagine for me Justin Fields signing with the Jets if there was any thought that potentially they would take a quarterback,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said.

“I expect them to build around Justin Fields. Maybe it’s another offensive lineman. Really strong defensive line and EDGE draft early on, maybe they go there. Ashton Jeanty if he’s available at [pick No.] seven, that would certainly be a possibility as well. Is it a little early for tight end? Could be potentially in the mix as well [for the Jets]. Expect them to build around Justin Fields rather than try to replace him in the draft.”

From @GMFB: A look at the #Jets draft plans at No. 7, with the thought that they build around Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/aDRKiotERb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 10, 2025

Just go back to last offseason. Kirk Cousins signed a four-year deal for $180 million with $100 million of that guaranteed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. Did he have any thought that the Falcons would potentially take a quarterback with the No. 8 overall pick a month later? My guess would be no.

Especially when you heard Cousins and his camp’s reaction to the pick on draft night.

Cousins was “shocked” and “disappointed” by the selection of Michael Penix Jr in the first round. According to Jane Slater of the NFL Network, the Falcons “never said anything to him or his reps about a QB” possibly being taken in the first round.

As we all sit in shock over the Atlanta pick, a source tells me Kirk Cousins just as “shocked” and “disappointed” Never said anything to him or his reps about a QB in 1st round despite suggesting they would. Still “it’s a business” — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) April 26, 2024

Fields weighed in on the debate at No. 7 overall for the Jets: offensive line or offensive weapon.

“I think that’s above my pay grade, so I’m going to roll with whatever they choose,” he said.