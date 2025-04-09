Hi, Subscriber

Jets QB Justin Fields Breaks Silence on Steelers Benching Him

Justin Fields, Steelers
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields reacting ahead of an NFL game.

Ahead of the Week 7 game against the New York Jets in 2024, the Pittsburgh Steelers benched quarterback Justin Fields.

He has remained silent on the subject matter until now. On Wednesday, April 9, Fields addressed the Jets media and was asked to reflect on getting benched and how things played out.

“I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason. So I was put in a place where I [have] never [been] my entire life. I tried to have a different perspective on it,” Fields explained. “It was, of course, different for me in a space where I wasn’t necessarily comfortable, but at the end of the day, like I said, coach [Mike] Tomlin made a decision where he thought was best for the team. Like I said, I am never gonna go against that, of course. I’m not a selfish guy whatsoever. So I just tried to change my perspective, get better each and every day in practice.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fields Denies That Steelers Benching Had Any Impact on Free Agency Decision

Later during Fields’ media availability, he was asked if the Steelers’ benching him last season played any role in his free agency decision this spring.

“Not really. I kind of have the mindset you can’t take things personal. That is one thing I’ve learned over the years, not to take anything personally. At the end of the day, I was just excited for what the Jets had going on here with AG [Aaron Glenn] and the coaching staff. It didn’t really have anything to do with Pittsburgh but just the opportunity I had here to make an impact,” Fields said.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on March 10 that the Steelers’ benching Fields weighed on him as he made his decision in free agency.

Fields will have his chance at revenge. The Jets are set to host the Steelers during the 2025 season. The NFL plans on releasing the new schedule the second week of May.

The Jets Are Getting Someone With a Massive Chip on Their Shoulder

Fields didn’t shy away from talking about the chip that is on his shoulder.

The former No. 11 overall pick in the first round has yet to find his footing at the NFL level. There have been plenty of flashes that show he has the stuff, but there has been a lack of consistency.

Fields talked about how everyone’s path is different in the NFL, and he’s hoping to find the same success that former first-rounders Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield have had in their second, third, and fourth acts.

The Jets are going to use Fields’ legs. That will be a weapon for this offense. However, the theme from the coaching staff is letting Fields play the quarterback position in New York.

“I did what I was asked to do. I’ve never had a problem with that. I’ve always been a team player. I’m not going to get too much in depth into what happened in Chicago or Pittsburgh, but I’m grateful for all the experiences I had,” Fields told the media via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Latest Jets News Alerts

Tony Adams : Officially back with Jets

Adams signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Jets on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Adams will return to the Jets on a one-year contract, which the team offered him in March. He has appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons, starting all but four of those while compiling 166 tackles and 11 passes defensed over that span. Adams can tentatively be penciled in as the starting strong safety heading into 2025, though the Jets could still add competition via the draft or free agency.

