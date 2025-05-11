QB Justin Fields Has Turned Heads During Jets Offseason Programs

Justin Fields has made a strong impression with the New York Jets this offseason.

“There is a quiet confidence about that man that is unshakeable. Even though he is not the most vocal person, he is active with his body language, and he is active with his one-on-one conversations. If he has to stand in front of the guys and say something, he will. He is not one of those guys that is gonna just talk to talk because sometimes if you do that, you know players around you can get dead head, but he says things when they need to be said,” head coach Aaron Glenn said on Saturday, May 10.

“He is a really good athlete, he works his butt off in the weight room, and he is another guy that he is doing everything he can to improve. Whatever advantage he can get from coaching, strength and conditioning, being on the field, he is gonna take that advantage and run with it. I’m very happy with where he is at and I’m very happy with actually all of the quarterbacks that we have in this program right now. I know they are going to push each other to get better,” Glenn added.

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this offseason. That deal included $30 million in guaranteed money.

Jets QB3 Battle Is Already Underway

The green and white are hosting a three-day rookie minicamp from Friday, May 9, through Sunday, May 11.

The only two quarterbacks represented at this event are undrafted free agent Brady Cook out of Missouri and former UFL (United Football League) MVP Adrian Martinez.

Cook signed with the Jets following the 2025 NFL draft. Martinez originally joined the Jets in 2024 and spent the past year on the practice squad.

“QB3 battle is underway between Martinez and Cook,” Nick Faria of Jets X-Factor posted on social media.

Day 1 with rookies is over for the media. – 2025 class all got glimpses of impressive plays. Smith and Baron stood out the most in my opinion.

– Donovan Edwards is going to make things REALLY interesting over the next few months.

It is unclear if the Jets will even keep a third quarterback on the 53-man roster.

Former College Teammates Reunited on the Jets

With the No. 7 overall pick in the first round, the Jets took offensive tackle Armand Membou. After the draft ended, Membou was reunited with his college quarterback, Brady Cook, who the Jets signed as a UDFA.

“It means the world to me, it’s dope seeing Brady here. It’s cool seeing him because I have been with him since my freshman year at Mizzou, it’s awesome,” Membou told the media.

“Just a leader and a very very tough dude. I mean, if you seen the Auburn game last year, he [Cook] went to the hospital mid-game and came back and won it for us. That just shows the type of character and leader that he is,” Membou added.

On Saturday, October 19, 2024 “Cook was hurt on the opening series and did not return until late in the third quarter, after his hospital trip and a session in the nearby indoor practice facility, where Missouri coaches wanted to see whether his ankle could properly function,” the Associated Press wrote via ESPN.

No. 19-ranked Missouri ended up beating Auburn 21-17 thanks to Cook’s heroics.