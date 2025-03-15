Hi, Subscriber

Jets Sign Super Bowl Champion Pass Catcher for QB Justin Fields

  • 37 Shares
  • Updated
Justin Fields, Steelers
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields warming up ahead of an NFL game.

The New York Jets have finally added a wide receiver for new quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson was first to share on social media that the Jets have signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tyler Johnson in free agency. General manager Darren Mougey came to terms with the talented pass catcher overnight.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Johnson won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jets Are Taking a Dart Throw at WR

Johnson, 26, entered the league as the No. 161 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Bucs. He has bounced around the league with stints on the Houston Texans, another go around with the Bucs, Las Vegas Raiders, and most recently he was with the Rams.

During his five years in the pros, Johnson has appeared in 49 games and has made eight starts. With those opportunities, Johnson has caught 76 receptions for 828 receiving yards and has scored four touchdowns.

While the raw numbers aren’t overly impressive there are some intriguing notes in the deeper level analytics.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor shared that Johnson had 117 yards after the catch. That was the seventh most YAC “over expected” among wide receivers this past season.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed where Johnson ranks among wide receivers in open score, overall score, and yards per route.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Coming out of college, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said that his “play strength [is] reminiscent of AJ Brown.”

“Contested-catch warrior who plays the game like a big brother imposing his will on his younger brothers on the playground … Rare ball skills and instincts as ball-winner. Basketball background shows when bodying defenders at catch-point. Defenders catch shoulders, back and hips anywhere on the field. Diligent in working back to his quarterback. Uses tracking and stacking to handle deep catches. Excellent high-point timing and mid-air adjustments,” Zierlein said in his NFL combine profile.

Something that could come into play later is Johnson’s prior experience as a “successful” high school quarterback.

Zierlein revealed that Johnson threw for over 2,606 passing yards and had 36 passing touchdowns as a senior in high school. He could be an option for wildcat plays in 2025.

Jets Make Another Overnight Addition

Another addition the Jets made overnight was signing cornerback and special teams ace Kris Boyd to a free agent contract.

Boyd made headlines for all the wrong reasons in the playoffs. The 28-year-old was caught on camera as a member of the Texans shoving his special teams coach Frank Ross at the beginning of the playoff game versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Outside of that incident, Boyd has proven to be a key special teamer throughout his career. Boyd entered the league as the No. 217 overall pick in the seventh round by the Minnesota Vikings.

After his four-year rookie contract expired, Boyd spent time with the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 before landing on the Texans.

In 2020 he got a chance to be a cornerback at the NFL level, but after that brief stint he has spent the majority of his time on special teams.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Sign Super Bowl Champion Pass Catcher for QB Justin Fields

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x