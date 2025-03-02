Hi, Subscriber

Jets Leak ‘Top Target’ in Free Agency; 18-TD Pass Catcher

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Juwan Johnson, Saints
Getty
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Free agency rumors are starting to leak out.

NFL Insider Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on Sunday, March 2 that a top target for the New York Jets on the open market is New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson.

Johnson Would Provide a Big Target for Whoever Is Playing QB for the Jets

Johnson, 28, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent back in 2020.

The former Penn State and Oregon product has spent all of his five seasons with the Saints.

During that period, Johnson has appeared in 67 games and has made 34 starts. He has racked up 146 receptions for 1,622 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

This past season was Johnson’s best in the league. He set new career highs in catches (50), receiving yards (548), and receptions that resulted in a first down (27).

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson is expected to sign a three-year deal for $29.25 million in free agency with $17 million of that guaranteed. That $9.75 million annual salary would rank No. 14 among the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

“There will be slim pickings at the tight end position in free agency this offseason, but Johnson offers a large catch radius and good hands over the middle, critical on third down and in the red zone. Over the past four seasons, his 18 touchdowns rank eighth among tight ends and his 9.0-yard average depth of target ranks fifth, illustrating he is not just a check-down outlet but a true downfield threat at the position,” PFF wrote in his free agency profile.

Insider Reveals Jets’ Backup Plan if Things Get Expensive

While Juwan Johnson is considered the team’s “top target” in free agency among tight ends, they do have a backup plan. Hughes said the team “might opt to sign a cheaper player like Washington’s John Bates.”

Bates, 27, is a mammoth-sized man at 6-foot-6 and tipping the scales at 259 pounds. He entered the league as the No. 124 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

He would come cheaper than Johnson, but there is a reason for it.

The former Boise State product hasn’t had anywhere near the same production in the NFL. During his four years in the league, Bates has caught 61 passes for 592 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

There are no projections available for how much Bates could make on the open market. Bates’ $4.2 million rookie contract is set to expire this offseason.

If the Jets opted for the Bates direction that can’t be the only move at tight end. The only tight end that is currently under contract for the Jets is Jeremy Ruckert.

Ruckert has been a massive disappointment at the NFL level. He has struggled to stay on the field due to injury and when Ruckert has gotten opportunities on the gridiron he hasn’t taken advantage of them.

With a new regime taking over, they have to hit the reset button at the tight end position. Over the last 15 years, the Jets have struggled to produce at tight end. That lack of a presence has taken its toll on the offense.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Davante Adams's headshot D. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Chuck Clark's headshot C. Clark
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Tyler Conklin's headshot T. Conklin
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Brandin Echols's headshot B. Echols
Sam Eguavoen's headshot S. Eguavoen
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Leki Fotu's headshot L. Fotu
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Jake Hanson's headshot J. Hanson
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Greg Joseph's headshot G. Joseph
Javon Kinlaw's headshot J. Kinlaw
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Jalen Mills's headshot J. Mills
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Morgan Moses's headshot M. Moses
C.J. Mosley's headshot C. Mosley
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
D.J. Reed's headshot D. Reed
Aaron Rodgers's headshot A. Rodgers
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Wes Schweitzer's headshot W. Schweitzer
Kendall Sheffield's headshot K. Sheffield
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Tyron Smith's headshot T. Smith
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Chazz Surratt's headshot C. Surratt
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Malik Taylor's headshot M. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Solomon Thomas's headshot S. Thomas
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Ontaria Wilson's headshot O. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Kenny Yeboah's headshot K. Yeboah
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Leak ‘Top Target’ in Free Agency; 18-TD Pass Catcher

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x