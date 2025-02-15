Jets Predicted to Make Trade With Chiefs for Young QB

The New York Jets need a quarterback for the present and the future.

In Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft for the NFL Media Group, he predicted a seismic trade to fix that issue.

New York Jets receive: a 2025 first-round pick (No. 31 overall)

Kansas City Chiefs receive: a 2025 second-round pick (No. 42 overall), a 2025 fourth-rounder (No. 109 overall), a 2025 fifth-rounder (No. 146 overall), and a 2025 sixth-rounder (No. 188 overall)

In this mock draft scenario, Reuter projected the Jets to trade up for Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to secure their next franchise quarterback.

“Multiple teams could be looking for a quarterback early in Round 2. To avoid the Friday night rush, the Jets trade up from Pick No. 42 overall in Round 2, sending that selection and a fourth-, fifth- and sixth-round pick to the Chiefs. Dart’s efficiency, smooth delivery and above-average mobility for the position earn him the nod in this mock,” Reuter explained.

The Jets Give up Draft Haul for Chance to Solve QB Position

According to the NFL Draft value chart, this would be a near-even swap.

The Chiefs’ No. 31 overall pick is worth 600 points. While the Jets’ combination of picks would be worth 605.2 points: No. 42 overall [480 points], No. 109 overall [76 points], No. 146 overall [33 points], and No. 188 overall [16.2 points].

That is a lot of picks for one player, but it isn’t a crippling trade either for the Jets. Even after this trade, they would still have five picks in this class: No. 7 overall, No. 31 overall, No. 92 overall, No. 157 overall, and No. 209 overall. Plus they would still have all of their picks in the 2026 NFL draft.

Two consensus top quarterbacks in this class are expected to be first-round picks: Cam Ward out of Miami and Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. After that, it is a big unknown who will be the third quarterback to go off the board.

If the Jets made this trade up at the back end of round one it would make a ton of sense. They would beat the flurry of teams that would possibly be interested in Dart and they would secure the all-valuable fifth-year option.

Any player selected in the first round in the NFL has a standard four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year team option on the contract. With the prices of QB skyrocketing, that fifth year gives the team another crucial year of team control at a reasonable price.

Insider Provides Dart-Jets Update

“They also could draft a quarterback. Keep an eye on Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. He intrigues the Jets,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed.

Dart, 21, played four years of college football. He played the first season at USC and then transferred to Ole Miss for his final three seasons.

During his career, he completed 65.2% of his passes, threw for 11,970 passing yards, and finished with an 81 touchdown to 27 interception ratio.

The final season of his college run was a career season by every possible metric. Dart set new career highs in passing yards (4,279), passing touchdowns (29), completion percentage (69.3%), yards per attempt (10.8), and yards gained per pass completion (15.5).

Dart is listed at 6-foot-2 and tips the scales at 225 pounds.

“Dart has a stocky build and average physical attributes but good makeup and intangibles. He’s fairly accurate and rarely overcomplicates things for himself. He won’t strike anyone as a running quarterback, but he can find tough yards on the ground,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained in his NFL combine profile. “He can make full-field reads but looks more comfortable grazing from the trough of the simple. He will need to work with better anticipation and decisiveness to win in tight windows as a pro. Teams might see physical and play similarities between Dart and Brock Purdy but such a pathway for Dart likely requires a balanced, ball-control passing attack that allows him to manage the game instead of driving it.”