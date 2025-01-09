Jets Interview ‘Hot’ Name, 3-Time Super Bowl Champ

The New York Jets are looking to follow one of the best organizations in the NFL.

This week they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi for their vacant GM position.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini described him as a “hot name” in league circles.

“Has been around a lot of winning. Three Super Bowl rings. Brett Veach’s right-hand man since 2021. Started as low-level assistant under GM Scott Pioli. No previous GM experience. Has been with only one organization. Also linked to Titans’ opening,” Cimini revealed.

One of The Best GM Candidates Available

Borgonzi started off as a tight-end coach for Amherst College in 2002. However, it didn’t take him long to find his true calling at the front office level.

Before joining the Chiefs, he was at Boston College for two seasons as their assistant recruiting coordinator. Then from 2009 to the present day, he has been a key member of the Chiefs organization.

“Borgonzi has been with the Chiefs for 16 years. He has done every job under the sun over there: pro scouting, college scouting, budget managing – like all of these different things. He has been the assistant GM now for three years where it’s like okay you’re along side the hip of Brett Veach where you’re a part of every massive decision for this organization with him and Andy Reid. You’re helping run drafts, helping run free agency, dealing with street free agency, waiver wires,” Jets analyst Connor Rogers said on “Badlands.”

Sam McDowell, a columnist for The Kansas City Star, said on social media, “It’s long past due for Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi to get a chance to run a team.”

“In terms of resume, not many guys in this cycle [are] more qualified to get a shot at the GM chair,” Rogers added on X previously Twitter.

Jets Might Want to Pull Off a Chiefs Double Dip Chip

Borgonzi wasn’t the only member of the Chiefs the Jets kicked the tires on.

The same day that they interviewed Borgonzi, they also interviewed Matt Nagy from Kansas City.

Nagy has been at the NFL level since 2008. For eight of those 17 seasons, he has been a member of the Chiefs in some capacity.

The first five seasons were spent with the Philadelphia Eagles as an intern, coaching assistant, and as a quality control coach.

The complicated evaluation for Nagy is what he did for all of those years with the Chiefs. Andy Reid runs the offense so anyone with offensive labels isn’t running the full ship. That means Nagy has to do a really good job in the interview room explaining his role.

Nagy did get a chance to be a head coach with the Chicago Bears from 2018 through 2021. During those four seasons, Nagy finished with a 34-31 record, won a division title, went to the playoffs twice, and the highlight was his first year when he won 12 games.

There is a lot to like on that resume but for whatever reason public perception doesn’t look back fondly on his time with Chicago.

If the Jets hire Borgonzi that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to hire Nagy, but that is a natural connection to make. With the Jets already having interviewed both individuals, a discount double check remains a distinct possibility.