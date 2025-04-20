New Draft Rumor Could Completely Shake up Jets Plans: Insider

The most popular selection for the New York Jets in mock drafts is Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou.

However, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Membou could be off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders with the No. 6 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

“In that case, the Jets could opt for Penn State tight end Tyler Warren or Texas tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. — a name that hasn’t garnered much buzz in the top 10,” Cimini said on Sunday, April 20.

On the “Flight Deck” podcast on the April 16 episode, Cimini said he’d be “surprised” if the Jets picked Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

“He is a really good player, but not a premium position, and you can get a good tight end in round two. This is a very good year for tight ends,” Cimini added.

That would leave the Jets with the chance to shock the draft by taking Banks with the No. 7 overall pick.

“Obviously, the Jets would have no qualms about shifting Banks (or Olu Fashanu) to right tackle if they go in this direction. Banks is generally regarded as a mid- to late first-round prospect; maybe they could get him in a trade-down,” Cimini speculated.

A Lot to Unpack With Banks as a Prospect

Banks, 21, played for Texas all three of his collegiate seasons. During that time, he started 42 games for the Longhorns. All of those snaps came at left tackle, Dane Brugler of The Athletic confirmed.

Banks measured in at the 2025 NFL combine at 6-foot-5 and tipped the scales at 315 pounds.

If the Jets drafted him, they would have to flip either him or Fashanu to right tackle.

However, there is some debate if he can play offensive tackle at the NFL level. In “The Beast”, Brugler has Banks ranked as the No. 2 guard in this class and the No. 26 overall player in this 2025 class.

“Overall, Banks doesn’t have ideal length and needs to improve his sustain tactics to be a consistent finisher against NFL talent, but he has controlled footwork and depth in his pass sets, plus the fundamental know-how to fit and leverage blocks and keep defenders occupied. He projects as an immediate NFL starter who can stay at tackle, although his best long-term position might be guard,” Brugler explained.

Not everyone feels that way.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said Banks should “become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.”

“Banks will come into the league as an early starter, but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks. He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point,” Zierlein added.

Jets Interested in Making a Trade During the 2025 NFL Draft

The Jets currently hold eight picks in the 2025 NFL draft. According to Cimini, they’d like a few more.

“The Jets are open to trade back,” Cimini revealed.

Over the last 58 years, the Jets have made “625 player selections,” but none of those players were selected No. 7 overall, Cimini said.

That could change on Thursday, April 24, unless the Jets can strike a trade.