Kenyon Sadiq Gets Called out Before Jets Chiefs Game

The New York Jets invested the No. 16 overall pick in tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated called Sadiq out as one of the NFL’s most disappointing rookies heading into Week 9.

“New York Jets rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq appeared to have his breakout game in Week 3. He registered seven receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown against the Detroit Lions. In five games since, Sadiq has totaled five receptions for 43 yards, including three outings with six-or-fewer yards,” Melo wrote.

“Jets sophomore tight end Mason Taylor has surpassed Sadiq on the depth chart. Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell have become bigger weapons in the passing game. Sadiq just isn’t producing consistent results,” Melo added.

A Fair Observation That Requires More Context

Has Sadiq been invisible for most of his rookie season? Yes.

The former Oregon product had a career day in Week 3: Sadiq was targeted eight times, catching seven passes for 105 receiving yards and a score. Since that moment, he has disappeared.

Over the last five weeks, Sadiq has only been targeted 13 times, catching five passes for 43 receiving yards.

Whose fault is the steep decline in production? Sadiq? Frank Reich, the offensive coordinator? Or the other pieces on offense stepping up?

Like most things, it’s a combination of all the options. Sadiq missed serious time in training camp and in the spring with core muscle surgery. There’s no way to simulate those critically important reps that were missed. Perhaps that is catching up to him.

It is fair to note that Reich hasn’t developed a reputation during his tenure with the Jets for getting his best playmakers the ball consistently. So Sadiq isn’t completely at fault, and to paint it that way feels misleading.

Jets Receive Massive Praise for Trade

The Jets drafted Sadiq thanks to the Indianapolis Colts trade for Sauce Gardner.

The Jets flipped Gardner to the Colts in exchange for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell and a pair of first-round draft choices. The first of which was used on Sadiq this past April, and the other one will be delivered in the 2027 NFL Draft.

When that trade first went down, ESPN’s Seth Walder gave the Colts a “D” grade, and the Jets got an “A” grade. So how does Walder feel about the deal a year later? The Jets still received an “A” grade, but he downgraded the Colts to an “F” grade.

“It was an ill-advised and reckless overpay. It’s fine for NFL teams to push their chips in while contending. But there must be a price limit to every transaction, and the Colts blew past what was reasonable. It looks even worse now, because everything that has happened since has been a disaster for Indianapolis,” Walder wrote.

“The Colts won only one game after trading for Gardner, plummeting from 7-2 to 8-9 and finishing the season out of the playoffs … For the Jets, this move in conjunction with the Quinnen Williams trade has given New York the draft capital it needs to put together a talented young core and have a shot at a top quarterback in the 2027 draft. It has been a long, painful road for the Jets, but their willingness to deal their stars at last year’s deadline has set them up for future success,” Walder added.